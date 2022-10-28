 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

What to know about Illinois at Nebraska

  • 0

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

Records: Illinois 6-1, Nebraska 3-4

Series; Last meeting: Nebraska leads 13-5-1; Illinois won 30-22 on Aug. 28, 2021.

TV, radio: ABC, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini beat Minnesota before a bye week. Their 6-1 start is the best since 2011. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 1,059 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito returned to lead the Illini against the Gophers. Running back Josh McCray and kicker Caleb Griffin are expected to return.

Minnesota Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) and tight end Luke Ford celebrate the team's 26-14 win over Minnesota after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.

About Nebraska: Cornhuskers are 2-2 after firing coach Scott Frost and replacing  him with interim Mickey Joseph. ... Anthony Grant is fifth in the conference in rushing yards per game (97.4) while Trey Palmer leads the conference in receiving yards per game (111.6). Grant is a transfer from junior college who previously played at Florida State while Palmer is a transfer from LSU. Quarterback Casey Thompson is a Texas transfer. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News