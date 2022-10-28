What to know about Illinois at Nebraska

About Illinois: Illini beat Minnesota before a bye week. Their 6-1 start is the best since 2011. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 1,059 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito returned to lead the Illini against the Gophers. Running back Josh McCray and kicker Caleb Griffin are expected to return.

About Nebraska: Cornhuskers are 2-2 after firing coach Scott Frost and replacing him with interim Mickey Joseph. ... Anthony Grant is fifth in the conference in rushing yards per game (97.4) while Trey Palmer leads the conference in receiving yards per game (111.6). Grant is a transfer from junior college who previously played at Florida State while Palmer is a transfer from LSU. Quarterback Casey Thompson is a Texas transfer.