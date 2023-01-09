What to know about Illinois at Nebraska

Records: Illinois 10-5, 1-3 Big Ten; Nebraska 9-7, 2-3 Big Ten
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 19-8; Illinois won 81-71 last season (Jan. 11, 2022)
TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini got its first conference win on Saturday with 79-69 win over No. 18 Wisconsin ... Terrence Shannon Jr. had a game-high 24 points and leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game. ... Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer are each averaging 10.1 points. Dainja has been put into the starting lineup with Sencire Harris. Harris starts in place of Skyy Clark, who is on a personal leave from the team.
About Nebraska: Cornhuskers have won three of their past four, including an overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday and a win over Iowa. ... Derrick Walker averages team-highs of 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds. ... North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel averages 11.1 points and shoots 36% from 3.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)