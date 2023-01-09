What to know about Illinois at Nebraska

About Illinois: Illini got its first conference win on Saturday with 79-69 win over No. 18 Wisconsin ... Terrence Shannon Jr. had a game-high 24 points and leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game. ... Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer are each averaging 10.1 points. Dainja has been put into the starting lineup with Sencire Harris. Harris starts in place of Skyy Clark, who is on a personal leave from the team.