Records: Illinois 16-6, 7-4 Big Ten; Iowa 14-8, 6-5
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 89-76; Illinois won last meeting 76-72 (March 6, 2022)
TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini have won seven of eight after an 0-3 conference start. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 11.5 points and is shooting 36.7% from 3.
About Iowa: Hawkeyes have won six of eight after an 0-3 start in the conference. ... Kris Murray averages 20.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. ... Iowa's offensive efficiency is sixth in the country according to KenPom.