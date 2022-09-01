What to know about Illinois at Indiana

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Records: Illinois 1-0, Indiana 0-0

Series; Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools

TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini are coming off a 5-7 season in 2021. Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback. ... Running back Chase Brown had 167 total yards and three scores in the season-opening win over Wyoming. ... Safety Sydney Brown, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive ends Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton are the top returners for the defense.

About Indiana: The Hoosiers were 2-10 in 2021. ... Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak and senior Jack Tuttle are battling for the starting quarterback job after Michael Penix transferred to Washington. ... Running back Shaun Shivers (Auburn) and Josh Henderson (North Carolina) transferred in as well. ... Indiana hired Walt Bell, former head coach at Massachusetts, as its offensive coordinator.