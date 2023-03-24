CHAMPAIGN — Johnny Newton didn’t let anyone in on what he was thinking.

Illinois fans, coaches and teammates were wondering what his plans were after an All-Big Ten season. His family and siblings were, too.

He had the option of fulfilling a lifelong dream of being drafted into the NFL, or he could choose to keep that on hold for another season to finish out his time at Illinois.

He finally found clarity in his parents' bedroom at home in Florida. He let Illinois know and then the next day it was announced he’d be back, giving the Illini a star to help the defense follow up its past season where it was one of the best units in the country.

“I didn’t tell anybody. My family, my brothers, coaches, teammates ... they kept asking me what I was going to do,” Newton said. “I was unsure. It was one of those hard decisions like committing to a college. Me going to the NFL or coming back, I feel like that was one of the hardest decisions of my life, honestly. I feel like I made the right decision coming back.”

Newton has an opportunity to raise his draft stock. If he puts another All-Big Ten season on tape and gets more All-American honors, then he can enter the conversation as a potential first-round pick in 2024.

“I was stressed out. It was a tough decision,” Newton said. “Having the opportunity to take care of my family, generational wealth with me playing in the NFL, I just feel like everything is a process. I know I could have went, but I know if I stayed and had another productive year I could go higher in the draft than where I was projected to or where I wanted to. I could just help my team out.”

It’s been business as usual with Newton as far as defensive line coach Terrance Jamison is concerned. He praised Newton’s work ethic, saying he has been committed and bought in every step of the offseason.

Illinois has mat drills during winter conditioning, and according to Jamison there was one player who went undefeated all winter: Newton.

“He’s a competitor on and off the field,” Jamison said.

That included instances where it would be two against one. One player would go up against Newton, and then another immediately after. Newton wouldn’t name the victims, but he dispatched both.

“It’s a dog mentality,” Newton said. “A lot of us, I mean, we’re competitive. We want to win. I told Coach he could put me against two people just to give one a break so the other can get an excuse.”

The Illini defense now gets Newton for another season, one where he can transition from punishing teammates in offseason workouts to punishing opposing offensive linemen again.

Newton is one of six players in the Illini’s front seven who returns. Longtime friend Keith Randolph and Newton were in communication early in the offseason asking each other what the other’s plans were.

The Law Firm ended up sticking around, and so are edge rushers Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas along with linebackers Calvin Hart and Tarique Barnes.

An opportunity to play with those teammates again, and build off of last season’s success, was what stuck out to Newton when he was stressing and pontificating on his future. Illinois came a game away from winning a division title last season.

Newton called it unfinished business. That’s something he felt he and others could take care of this season.

“Anybody can say to raise my draft stock, but I just want to win something with this program,” Newton said. “Of course, get my degree, but I know we left a lot on the field last year and I felt like us coming back, all the people who return and then all the incoming people, we can all do something that could be really big for the city.”

