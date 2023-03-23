CHAMPAIGN — When Barry Lunney Jr. looked back on his debut season as Illinois offensive coordinator, an old coaching mantra came to mind.

"When you go back and dig back and do the self scout, like we did, like you do any other year. you look back and see where you came up short and where you excelled," Lunney said. "And I think the first thing is, I think Lou Holtz gets credited for saying that things are never as good as they seem and they're never as bad as they seem. Somewhere in the middle is the reality or the truth."

Illinois saw improvements in scoring offense, offensive yardage and in its passing attack. Tommy DeVito had one of the most efficient passing seasons in program history in his only season as a transfer quarterback, while running back Chase Brown was a Heisman candidate. The Illini’s offensive line also excelled as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best line in the country.

This year there won’t be DeVito or Brown, but the majority of the offense returns. Illinois will replace DeVito with transfer Luke Altmyer, John Paddock or Donovan Leary.

"I think one of the things that these guys have an advantage of that Tommy didn't is that last year, we were all new," Lunney said. "I was new. Tommy was new, Isaiah Williams was new, Julian Pearl. We were all new in the offense."

Williams said the familiarity has given him a different starting point this season. He knows exactly what is expected of him and the intricacies of the offense. He can “put his own swagger” on routes and can help his new quarterback with the scheme.

"Now these guys that are coming in, in particular with John and with Luke, one of the things that they have an advantage of is the people that we've got returning around them in the program, myself included," Lunney said. "As their coach and the other players around them that are in year two of the system should help elevate any position that is going to be plugged in and would be a new face in our unit. It should help because of the baseline of familiarity of what we're doing."

One of the priorities for a new quarterback and this year’s offense will be red zone execution. The Illini were 98th in the country in red zone scoring efficiency, with a couple of its losses games in which they moved the ball well but had trouble finishing drives.

That problem came up during the team’s stretch of four losses in their final five games. The Illini had 24 points of fewer in each of those losses.

"I think usually after reflecting on the first year, going back through that, we did some really good things, but there were times where Chase made us right," Lunney said. "We did some really good things where we executed great. We did some bad things where you're like, man, what are we doing? And sometimes it was a call. Man, I wish I did a different call. Other times, (it was) if we could have just executed just a little bit better."

Those close games late in the season gave Lunney an idea of the fine margins in his first season as a playcaller at the Power Five level.

"So the moral of the story is, is there's a razor thin line on both sides of being really successful or coming up short, especially in a competitive league that we play in," Lunney said. "What's the pathway to that success? We gotta get more consistent. I gotta get more consistent in the position I put my guys in. We got to get more consistent execution of the offense because if there's a fine line between winning and losing, and we got to be more on the other side of that line then we are on this side at times."

With that first season in the rearview for Lunney and a large portion of the Illini’s offense, the second season in the system is a chance for them to continue to build.

"Our goal is that whatever our ceiling was last year, whatever that looked like, will be the floor for this year as we move forward," Lunney said. "I don't mean that from necessarily a black and white production standpoint — numbers. I'm talking about just our familiarity, understanding of the scheme, like whatever complexities that we were able to put in and push through and install and use during games, like whatever that ceiling was for us last year, that threshold, that needs to be the floor for where we begin the season."

