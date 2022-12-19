"We've got a lot to figure out': Illinois basketball working through frustrations

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois looked like it was in the midst of a meltdown against one of the worst teams in Division I.

Then Matthew Mayer had something to say in the huddle. Alabama A&M was in the middle of an 18-2 run to pull within one, and Mayer had been on the bench for a lot of that with three fouls.

"I was not happy at all that we were down three to a team like that," Mayer said. "It wasn't funny to me at all and people were laughing and I just came in. I was pretty upset in the huddle and I let everybody know. And I just tried to play as hard as I could and that was about it."

After that Mayer came in and flipped the game back in Illinois’ favor. He had 13 points in the final 10:26 and brought the offense back to life. For a stretch of 16:54 from the end of the first and middle of the second, Mayer was the only Illinois player to make a field goal.

He was the hero, and he also had an assessment of the team after a 68-47 win that wasn’t pretty until a big run to end the game. It’s still unclear how the team has responded to coach Brad Underwood’s plea for more effort in a postgame rant after the team’s loss to Penn State a week ago.

"I'm the wrong guy to ask about that because I really have my own opinions about this that I will not be saying up here on this podium," Mayer said. "I think we’ve got a lot to figure out internally, between the players and the coaches, so I think it's going to be something that we're gonna have to figure out in practice."

Underwood didn’t share the same opinion. Mayer is going through a system change since he was at Baylor for four years with different teammates and a different staff.

He said he wants Mayer to use that experience, including a national title with the Bears, to help fill a leadership void he referenced with the Illini and to adapt to the new environment.

"I disagree with that," Underwood said when asked about internal issues with the team. "Matt's been in a system for four years and not every player is like him. I think there's challenges that he has to work through in being somewhere different.

"I personally liked what I saw. He was pretty good at the end of the game. He needs to be a guy that's a leader. He needs to be a guy that has been there — even though something might be different than the way that he knows."

Mayer’s comments after the game partially referenced a disconnect between him and the staff. He has opted to fast before games, and an allergy test has changed some of his eating habits.

Mayer also has gotten back into shape after dealing with a back injury this offseason. He wasn’t fully onboard with the practice plan for the Illini this week from Underwood.

After a disappointing loss last Saturday, Underwood spent the week with more rigorous practices.

"We've been having really hard practices the last two days," Mayer said. "And I was voicing how I was upset about that. And then he was saying how we're worried about the wrong things being worried about practice and our bodies and stuff.

"But he's seen what we can do and he's just trying to push us, and he knows we're gonna beat Alabama A&M. I was upset because I was saying that was too much. He was saying, 'Do you really think that I'm worried about Alabama A&M? I'm trying to push ya'll for stuff in the future.' I guess that makes sense to me."

Underwood was pleased with what he saw from Mayer, especially in the timeout midway through the second half when it looked like the game might be slipping away.

Instead, Mayer helped pull the team out of an offensive abyss while giving a glimpse of some of the leadership Underwood was pounding the table for previously.

"Matt got after it in the timeout," Underwood said. "Matt was ranting and raving at a timeout. I haven't seen that kind of emotion from Matthew Mayer in my time here. And then he just, you know, it changes his pulse. That's the stuff that we have to have; that's leadership. To hold everybody accountable to a certain standard."

Mayer has had a process adapting to a new system. He has had an up-and-down season, going from sitting the end of the first two games to breakthroughs in Las Vegas and against Texas. He then shot 4-for-11 in a loss to Penn State and 1-for-4 in a loss to Maryland.

There is clearly an adjustment period for him and Underwood. Underwood said he just wants to see this version of Mayer more often.

"It's still him adapting to us and what we do and us still trying to find the right buttons to push," Underwood said. "But whatever that button is, now I need to find that one because that was really impressive what he did."

Multiple players, including Mayer, voiced their support for the team and its continuity on social media after the press conference.

We all trust and believe in our Coach!! Of course a game like that is frustrating, but I believe we’re the best team in the county with Coach Underwood leading us. Just the beginning! 🔵🟠 #goillini — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayer24) December 18, 2022

In the middle of December, there are still at least three months left in the Illini’s season. The Illini hope that'll be enough time for Mayer, Underwood and the rest of the team to hash out any miscommunications and build continuity.

Terrence Shannon Jr. noticed a press conference vibe that was unique given the circumstance — it was a 21-point victory for Illinois, after all.

"This sounds like a sad press conference," Shannon said. "We're good. We're happy. We won the game. There's stuff we can fix, obviously. But once again, we're a team and we know we can be one of the best teams in the country. We’ve just got to live up to it and play better."

No. 18 Illinois avoids scare against Alabama A&M Alabama A M Illinois Basketball Alabama A M Illinois Basketball Alabama A M Illinois Basketball Alabama A M Illinois Basketball Alabama A M Illinois Basketball Alabama A M Illinois Basketball Alabama A M Illinois Basketball