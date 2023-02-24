CHAMPAIGN — It was hours before Illinois took on No. 21 Northwestern, and Terrence Shannon Jr. got good news.

He’d spent the past six days in concussion protocol, but was finally cleared before shootaround. Shannon found out, and then walked over and hugged teammate Coleman Hawkins.

Shannon walked through the tunnel and took a quick look around before quietly going through warmups in his headphones.

A few hours later, the emotions were much different. Shannon slapped the scorers table and screamed in celebration with his teammates in a raucous State Farm Center after leading an 18-point second-half comeback win over the Illini’s in-state rival.

"It was good," Shannon said. "I was there for my teammates. They were supporting me. I just told them to just get the win. I believe they can win any game without me and then any game with me. So it was the same thing. Just playing hard and just being there for my teammates and getting back up."

He had 26 points — 24 in the second half and 10 in the final 4:24. On a night where Illinois mustered 19 points in the first half, he dragged the offense across the finish line with his heater. He also carried Illinois to a win that likely solidifies its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

That performance included multiple 3s off the dribble, and some drives to the rim. Illinois didn’t hit a 3 in the entire first half, then Shannon hit a triple from the corner on the team’s first possession after the break.

He had just two points coming off the bench in the first half, but after that triple Illinois went to him time and time again. Luke Goode had told Shannon to be aggressive and once the first one rained down, it poured.

"It came from Luke actually, not even coach, but I got it all within the offense and just been the player that I can be," Shannon said.

A couple of minutes after his first 3, he hit another one and had an and-one on consecutive possessions. Illinois sensed Shannon was on a heater and planned accordingly.

"Get out of the way and give him the ball," Ty Rodgers said. "That's about it. I mean when they're going it's especially to see. It's something different. It's something that I've never seen before. ... If they shoot, try and get the rebound and get it back to him."

He splashed a 3, and then another one from the State Farm logo multiple feet behind the 3-point line. The next possession he picked the pocket of Chase Audige for a transition layup.

"It's just special when TJ on a hot streak," Sencire Harris said. "He came in and he's just watching you and he's just smiling and that's just him."

After being down 16 with 11:11 left, all of a sudden the Illini were down two with 3:56 left. Shannon gave Illinois a two-point lead with a strong take through the lane into a left hand layup with 1:16 left. The Illini led the rest of the way.

It was a pretty easy call for Underwood to figure out who to go to late.

“I don’t think it’s rocket science sometimes,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Shannon worked out with assistant Tim Anderson before practice on Wednesday and said he felt confident playing again. He shot 4-of-5 from 3, his best outside shooting display of conference play. He looked a lot like the player who had a 29-point outburst in a win over a top-10 UCLA team in Las Vegas in November.

“That was UCLA Terrence,” Underwood said.

Shannon was on his bed during the team’s road loss at Indiana, sending videos to teammates and was on the bench during the team’s win over Minnesota on Monday. He got to be a part of the action on Thursday and didn’t miss a beat.

Illinois got its bucket-getter back, and needed every bit of him.

"He's an all league caliber player and he rose to that occasion tonight," Underwood said. "We needed every point and and every defensive effort."

