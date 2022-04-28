Watch now: Where Illinois football alumni could be selected in the NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had a step in the right direction with a 5-7 record in the 2021 season.

That season has led to some prospects being likely picks in this weekend's NFL Draft that starts Thursday in Las Vegas. Illinois had two players, Kendrick Green and Nate Hobbs, selected in the 2021 Draft after only having two players selected from 2017-20.

Illinois had 15 former players participate in the school's pro day as prospects. The Illini are unlikely to have anyone selected on the first day, with a couple of prospects with a chance at being selected in the later rounds on Friday and Saturday.

Here are some of the Illini prospects who could here their names called this weekend:

Kerby Joseph, Safety

Joseph had a breakout 2021 after playing a smaller role over his first three seasons.

He was an All-Big Ten selection with five interceptions and two forced fumbles and was the top-graded defensive back in the country by Pro Football Focus. His range and athleticism helped an Illini defense have an impressive season in the first year with Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator.

Joseph had only one full year as a starter, which gives him less experience than most prospects despite his impressive year in 2021. He's projected as being solidly in the draft as a mid-round selection in the third-through-fifth rounds. He'll likely be the first Illini player taken off the board.

Vederian Lowe, offensive lineman

Lowe started 52 games and would have a good chance at the program record if Alex Palczweski wasn't back next year to break the NCAA record for starts.

He was a mainstay on the Illini offensive line for the past half decade and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention pick in 2020 and 2021.

Lowe was featured on NFL Network before the draft, and has balanced being a father of two during his football career while he also is taking care of his younger brother.

Lowe helped a veteran line that led a ground attack that had some bright moments with running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray.

Lowe was one of four Illini to take part in this year's combine and is a likely late-round selection on the third day of the draft in the fifth or sixth round according to most mock drafts.

Jake Hansen, Linebacker

Hansen was a preseason All-Big Ten pick before a knee injury derailed his final season in Champaign. He led FBS in forced fumbles despite playing just nine games in 2019. He's been productive in his five seasons at Illinois but has a pair of major knee injuries as well.

He was a three-time captain and had 276 tackles in his career, and will be a fringe draft pick. He will likely be quickly signed as an undrafted free agent if he doesn't hear his name called on Saturday.

Tony Adams, cornerback

Adams wasn't invited to the combine, but had an impressive pro day in Champaign in March. He ran a 4.34 second 40-yard dash with a 41.5-inch vertical among other numbers.

Khalan Tolson, linebacker

Tolson entered the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility and also had good reported pro day numbers. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash with 24 bench press reps. Both will likely be undrafted free agent options.

Others

Blake Hayes was the 2019 Big Ten punter of the year and has a shot at getting a camp invite, but few specialists are drafted each year. Doug Kramer is an undersized center by NFL standards who was an All-Big Ten second team pick in 2021. He could sign as an undrafted free agent.

Other pro day participants like former starters Isaiah Gay, Owen Carney and Rod Perry will be looking to sign as undrafted free agents or on training camp deals.

