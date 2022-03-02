Watch now: What you need to know about Penn State at Illinois

About Illinois: Sixth man Andre Curbelo returned to practice with a neck stinger Wednesday. He is expected to play. ... Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk and RJ Melendez are both expected to be out. ... Illinois needs to win out over its last two regular season games and have Wisconsin lose to Nebraska on Sunday to earn a share of the conference title. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.5 per game) and rebounds (10.7). ... Trent Frazier (12.6 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.5 points per game) also feature.