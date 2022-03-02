Watch now: What you need to know about Penn State at Illinois

When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 31-19, Illinois 79, Penn State 65, Jan. 19, 2021
Records: Illinois 20-8, Penn State 12-14
TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Sixth man Andre Curbelo returned to practice with a neck stinger Wednesday. He is expected to play. ... Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk and RJ Melendez are both expected to be out. ... Illinois needs to win out over its last two regular season games and have Wisconsin lose to Nebraska on Sunday to earn a share of the conference title. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.5 per game) and rebounds (10.7). ... Trent Frazier (12.6 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.5 points per game) also feature.
About Penn State: Nittany Lions are 10th in the Big Ten at 7-11 in conference play heading into the final week. ... Siena transfer Jalen Pickett leads the team in points (12.8), assists (4.2), steals (1.1) and blocks (0.7). ... John Harrar averages a double-double with 10.6 points and 10.2 rebounds. He'll likely be the matchup with Cockburn. ... Seth Lundy is a threat from outside and averages 12.3 points while Sam Sessoms averages 11.6 points off the bench.
Five photos from Illinois' win at Michigan State
Sochan and shorthanded No. 7 Baylor get past TCU 72-62
Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past slumping No. 19 Spartans
Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past slumping No. 19 Spartans
Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past slumping No. 19 Spartans
Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past slumping No. 19 Spartans
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball