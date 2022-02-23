Watch now: What you need to know about Ohio State at Illinois

When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 109-80; Illinois 91, Ohio State 88, March 14, 2021.
Records: Illinois 19-7, Ohio State 17-7
TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: This is the first time Illinois has played Ohio State since last year's Big Ten Tournament Championshiop game that Illinois won in Indianapolis. Illini are a half-game behind first-place Purdue and would tie the Boilermakers at the top of the league with a win. … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.5 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (11.4 rebounds per game). … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.4 points and 4.0 assists), Alfonso Plummer (14.7 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.5 points per game) as perimeter scorers. … Da’Monte Williams is the glue-guy that is second on the team with 5.3 rebounds a game and is Illinois’ record holder for career games played. ... RJ Melendez will miss the game after an emergency appendicitis.
About Ohio State: Buckeyes have won three of their past four. ... Due to a COVID pause earlier in the season, Thurday's game will be the team's fourth contest in nine days. ... Belleville, Illinois native E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring (19.5 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game) and blocks (2.5 per game). ... Freshman Malaki Branham averages 11.8 points but has went over 20 in each of his past two games. He's shooting 45.6% from 3 this season. ... Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler leads the team in assists (3.3) and steals (1.5). ... Veteran bigs Kyle Young and Zed Key round out the big man rotation with Kyle Ahrens, Meechie Johnson and Cedric Russel as wings and guards off the bench.
