Watch now: What you need to know about Ohio State at Illinois

About Illinois: This is the first time Illinois has played Ohio State since last year's Big Ten Tournament Championshiop game that Illinois won in Indianapolis. Illini are a half-game behind first-place Purdue and would tie the Boilermakers at the top of the league with a win. … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.5 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (11.4 rebounds per game). … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.4 points and 4.0 assists), Alfonso Plummer (14.7 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.5 points per game) as perimeter scorers. … Da’Monte Williams is the glue-guy that is second on the team with 5.3 rebounds a game and is Illinois’ record holder for career games played. ... RJ Melendez will miss the game after an emergency appendicitis.