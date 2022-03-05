Watch now: What you need to know about Iowa at Illinois

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 88-76, Illinois 87, Iowa 83, Dec. 3, 2021

Records: Illinois 21-8, Iowa 22-8

TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini have won two straight with wins over Michigan and Penn State over the past week. ... Jacob Grandison will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. ... Illinois needs to win and have Wisconsin lose to Nebraska on Sunday to earn a share of the conference title. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.0 per game) and rebounds (10.5). ... Trent Frazier (12.5 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) also feature.

About Iowa: Hawkeyes are on a five-game winning streak. Keegan Murray is a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate with Kofi Cockburn leading the team in points (23.3), rebounds (8.5) and blocks (2.0). ... Murray's brother Kris shoots 40.2% from 3 and averages 10.2 points. ... Jordan Bohannon is the Big Ten career leader in 3s and averages 11.2 points. ... Joe Toussaint leads the team in assists (3.5) and starts at the lead guard position with Felip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery starting.

