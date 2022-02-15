Watch now: What you need to know about Illinois at Rutgers

About Illinois: Illini have won five of their past six with a win against Northwestern on Sunday … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.5 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (11.4 rebounds per game). … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.5 points and 4.0 assists), Alfonso Plummer (15.4 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.1 points per game) as perimeter scorers. … Da’Monte Williams is the glue-guy that is second on the team with 5.5 rebounds a game and 3.0 assists. He’s Illinois’ record holder for career games played. ... RJ Melendez is in the rotation after 22 points in his past two games.

About Rutgers: Scarlet Knights are on a three-game win streak with each win coming against a ranked team to get back on the NCAA Tournament bubble. ... Ron Harper Jr. averages 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and is shooting 41.1% from 3. Coleman Hawkins and Illinois' defense held him to five points on 1-for-9 shooting in the team's first meeting. ... Geo Baker is second on the team in scoring averaging 12.5 points a game. ... Paul Mulcahy is the team and conference leader in assists (5.4 per game) and is averaging 19 points per game over his past four. He's been more aggressive in the post and on the offensive end overall. ... Caleb McConnell leads the conference with 2.3 steals a game. ... Clifford Omoruyi rounds out the starting lineup with 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a contest.