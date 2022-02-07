Watch now: What you need to know about Illinois at Purdue

About Illinois: Illini are on a four-game winning streak after a win Saturday at Indiana … Kofi Cockburn is seventh in the country in scoring (21.8 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (11.4 rebounds per game). … Point guard Andre Curbelo is back as the team’s sixth man and scored a career-high 20 points in the first matchup against the Boilermakers in his return from a concussion. … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (13.3 points and 3.8 assists), Alfonso Plummer (15.3 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.7 points per game) as perimeter scorers. … Da’Monte Williams is the glue-guy that is second on the team with 5.8 rebounds a game and 3.5 assists. He’s Illinois’ record holder for career games played.

About Purdue: The Boilermakers moved to No. 3 in the latest AP poll after wins over Minnesota and Michigan last week. The Boilermakers are on a five-game win streak and sit a game behind Illinois in second place in the Big Ten. … Trevion Williams and Zach Edney make what is likely the best big man tandem in the country. Edney starts while each plays around 20 minutes a game. Edney had 20 points in the first matchup and got Cockburn in foul trouble while Williams was an All-Big Ten selection last year and averages 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3 assists in 20 minutes a game off the bench. … Jaden Ivey averages a team-high 17.3 points a game. … Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 against Illinois in the first matchup and shoots 41% from 3 with a team-high 62 makes from long distance. He averages 12.1 points. Purdue shoots 41% from 3 as a team.