Watch now: What you need to know about Illinois at Michigan

About Illinois: Illini won the first meeting of the season by 15 in Champaign in January. ... Illini are now one game back behind Wisconsin and Purdue in the Big Ten title race with three games left. … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.2 points per game) and eighth in rebounding (10.8) rebounds per game). … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.4 points and 4.0 assists), Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.6 points per game) as perimeter scorers. Plummer tied the program record for 3s in a single game Thursday against Ohio State with eight 3s and 26 points ... RJ Melendez will miss his second straight game after an emergency appendicitis.