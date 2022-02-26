Watch now: What you need to know about Illinois at Michigan

When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Chrisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 91-85; Illinois 68, Michigan 53, Jan. 14, 2022.
Records: Illinois 19-8, Michigan 15-11
TV, radio: CBS (WCIA), WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini won the first meeting of the season by 15 in Champaign in January. ... Illini are now one game back behind Wisconsin and Purdue in the Big Ten title race with three games left. … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.2 points per game) and eighth in rebounding (10.8) rebounds per game). … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.4 points and 4.0 assists), Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.6 points per game) as perimeter scorers. Plummer tied the program record for 3s in a single game Thursday against Ohio State with eight 3s and 26 points ... RJ Melendez will miss his second straight game after an emergency appendicitis.
About Michigan: Wolverines beat Rutgers on Wednesday without coach Juwan Howard, who was suspended for hitting an Wisconsin assistant coach after the team's loss to the Badgers on Sunday. Howard will miss the next four games to finish out his suspension. ... Hunter Dickinson averages team highs in points (18.0) and rebounds (8.2). He missed the team's first matchup against the Illini. ... Eli Brooks Jr. averages 12.4 points and is shooting 39.5% from outside. Five-star Caleb Houstan averages 10.3 points and leads the team with 47 made 3s. ... 6-foot-11 forward Moussa Diabite and point guard Devante Jones are the other two starters while Brendan Jahns Jr. and Terrence Williams II both play significant minutes off the bench.
