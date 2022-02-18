Watch now: What you need to know about Illinois at Michigan State

About Illinois: Illini lost two of their past three after falling to Rutgers on Wednesday. … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.4 points per game) and sixth in rebounding (11.3 rebounds per game). … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.4 points and 4.0 assists), Alfonso Plummer (14.9 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (9.9 points per game) as perimeter scorers. … Da’Monte Williams is the glue-guy that is second on the team with 5.4 rebounds a game and 3.0 assists. He’s Illinois’ record holder for career games played. ... RJ Melendez is in the rotation after averaging 10.7 points over his past three games.