Watch now: What you need to know about Illinois at Michigan State

Series; Last meeting: Michigan State leads 64-61; Illinois 56, Michigan State 55, Jan. 25, 2022.
Records: Illinois 18-7, Michigan State 18-7.
TV, radio: ESPN, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis)
About Illinois: Illini lost two of their past three after falling to Rutgers on Wednesday. … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.4 points per game) and sixth in rebounding (11.3 rebounds per game). … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.4 points and 4.0 assists), Alfonso Plummer (14.9 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (9.9 points per game) as perimeter scorers. … Da’Monte Williams is the glue-guy that is second on the team with 5.4 rebounds a game and 3.0 assists. He’s Illinois’ record holder for career games played. ... RJ Melendez is in the rotation after averaging 10.7 points over his past three games.
About Michigan State: Spartans have dropped three of their past four after a loss to Penn State on Tuesday. ... Gabe Brown leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points a game. He's a 37% shooter from 3. ... Malik Hall is a scoring option off the bench with size at 6-foot-8 averaging 10.2 points a game and shooting 52.1% from 3. ... Spartans are a balanced scoring attack with six players averaging seven points or more. ... Freshman Arlington Heights native Max Christie is the only player on the team to play more than 30 minutes per game and is third in scoring at 9.8 points a game. ... Point guards AJ Hoggard (5.0 assists a game) and Tyson Walker (4.2 assists a game) each do a good job splitting playmaking duties.
11 photos from Illinois' win over Northwestern
