Watch now: What to know about No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston

PITTSBURGH — Illinois plays Houston with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. It would be the Illini's first time playing in the tournament's second weekend since 2005. Here's what you need to know about the game:
TV, radio: CBS, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini advanced after surviving a scare from No. 13-seed Chattanooga in a 54-53 win. ... Jacob Grandison returned from a shoulder injury against the Mocs for nine minutes off the bench and should be available in the second round. ... Kofi Cockburn had a double-double in the first round and the All-American lead the Illini in points (17) and rebounds (13). ... Trent Frazier (12.1 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (14.8) also feature in the offense. Plummer had 15 points and game-winning free throws against Chattanooga. ... Coleman Hawkins has emerged in the starting lineup as an energy man and had the game-winning block late.
About Houston: Cougars won the American regular season and tournament titles despite losing leading scorer Marcus Sasser in December to a season-ending injury. ... Cougars made the Final Four last season and are fourth in the nation in KenPom. ... Texas Tech transfer Kyler Edwards leads the team with 13.9 points per game. ... Jamal Shead leads the team with six assists per game and has taken over point guard duties since being put in the starting lineup. ... Cougars have five players averaging double figures. ... Big Fabian White Jr. averages 13.2 points and shoots 39.3% from 3. ... Josh Carlton leads the team in rebounds with 6.3 per game.
Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament field for the 32nd time this season, and enters with an all-time record of 41-32 in tournament play. Scroll to the bottom to vote for your favorite Illini tournament team.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) blocks a shot bt Chattanooga's Malachi Smith (13) as time runs down during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Illinois won 54-53 to move on to the second round. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)