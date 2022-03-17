Watch now: What to know about No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Series; Last meeting: Chattanooga leads 2-0, Chattanooga 81, Illinois 77, Nov. 21, 2015. Records: Illinois 22-9, Chattanooga 27-7 TV, radio: TNT, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini are the No. 4 seed in the South after winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Illini got bounced in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. ... Jacob Grandison will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.1 per game) and rebounds (10.6). ... Trent Frazier (12.1 points) and Alfonso Plummer (14.8) also feature. About Chattanooga: Mocs got a spot in the dance with a deep 3 at the buzzer from David Jean-Baptist in the final of the Southern Conference Tournament. ... Mocs are the No. 13 seed in the South. ... Illinois native and Belleville West grad Malachi Smith was the SoCon player of the year and averages over 20 points. ... Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa is the starter down low for Chattanooga and had 17 points and 14 boards in the conference title game. MORE ILLINI COVERAGE
