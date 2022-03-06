Watch now: What to know about Iowa at Illinois

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 88-76, Illinois 87, Iowa 83, Dec. 3, 2021 Records: Illinois 21-8, Iowa 22-8 TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini have won two straight with wins over Michigan and Penn State over the past week. ... Jacob Grandison will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. ... Illinois needs to win and have Wisconsin lose to Nebraska on Sunday to earn a share of the conference title. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.0 per game) and rebounds (10.5). ... Trent Frazier (12.5 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) also feature. About Iowa: Hawkeyes are on a five-game winning streak. Keegan Murray is a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate with Kofi Cockburn leading the team in points (23.3), rebounds (8.5) and blocks (2.0). ... Murray's brother Kris shoots 40.2% from 3 and averages 10.2 points. ... Jordan Bohannon is the Big Ten career leader in 3s and averages 11.2 points. ... Joe Toussaint leads the team in assists (3.5) and starts at the lead guard position with Felip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery starting. MORE ILLINI COVERAGE
PHOTOS: Illinois holds off Penn State
Penn State's Seth Lundy reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) works the ball inside against Illinois' Trent Frazier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) eyes a passing outlet as Penn State's Sam Sessoms defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Penn State's Greg Lee (5) vies for position under the basket against Illinois' Kofi Cockburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Andre Curbelo passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Penn State's John Harrar (21) calls timeout as he vies for a loose ball against Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) and Jacob Grandison.
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) works off the screen set by teammate Dallion Johnson (23) against Illinois' Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) and Penn State's Seth Lundy vie for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) defends as Penn State's Seth Lundy holds the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) passes against Penn State's John Harrar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) tips the ball away from Penn State's Jalen Pickett during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) signals for the ball as Illinois' Da'Monte Williams defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
