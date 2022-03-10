 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical top story

Watch now: What to know about Illinois vs. Indiana

  • 0

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Series; Last meeting: Indiana leads 93-91, Illinois 74, Indiana 57, Feb. 5, 2022

Records: Illinois 22-8, Indiana 19-12

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini are the Big Ten Tournament's top seed with their first game after a double bye after winning a share of the conference regular season title. ... Jacob Grandison will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.0 per game) and rebounds (10.6). ... Trent Frazier (12.1 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) also feature. ... Illinois is widely projected as a No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament projections.

About Indiana: Hoosiers came back from down double digits to beat Michigan 74-69 in a second round game to advance to the quarterfinals. Hoosiers are the No. 9 seed after finishing 9-11 in conference play. ... Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in points (17.4 per game), rebounds (8.2 per game) and blocks (2.4 per game). ... Pittsburg transfer Xavier Johnson leads the team in assists (4.8 per game) and shoots 37% from outside. ... Race Thompson gave Illinois some problems as a post player at the four in the team's matchup in Bloomington. He averages 11.8 points per game.

 

MORE ILLINI COVERAGE

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman sues Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claiming he is her biological father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News