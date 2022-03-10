Watch now: What to know about Illinois vs. Indiana

About Illinois: Illini are the Big Ten Tournament's top seed with their first game after a double bye after winning a share of the conference regular season title. ... Jacob Grandison will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.0 per game) and rebounds (10.6). ... Trent Frazier (12.1 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) also feature. ... Illinois is widely projected as a No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament projections.

About Indiana: Hoosiers came back from down double digits to beat Michigan 74-69 in a second round game to advance to the quarterfinals. Hoosiers are the No. 9 seed after finishing 9-11 in conference play. ... Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in points (17.4 per game), rebounds (8.2 per game) and blocks (2.4 per game). ... Pittsburg transfer Xavier Johnson leads the team in assists (4.8 per game) and shoots 37% from outside. ... Race Thompson gave Illinois some problems as a post player at the four in the team's matchup in Bloomington. He averages 11.8 points per game.