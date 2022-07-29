Watch now: What other coaches said about Illinois and notes from media days

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois’ defense had a turnaround last season, and coaches around the Big Ten took notice.

Minnesota was one of the teams that struggled against the unit in the Illini’s 14-6 win over the No. 20 Gophers last season.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck was one who was impressed with the new scheme from defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and coach Bret Bielema.

"I tell you what, they did a lot of things that made it really hard for us," Fleck said. "And there's a lot of things they did that we hadn't seen. There's a lot of things they did that they just did really well. They were confusing you on a lot of different things that they did. They made halftime adjustments a lot harder to make."

Fleck had profuse praise for Walters, who was extended after an impressive debut season in Champaign.

"I think he's one of the young up-and-coming superstars in this profession," Fleck said. "And I don't know him very well. But I tell you what, his body of work on football is good. It's really good for me to be able to say, that dude is a really good football coach, and he deserves a lot of credit for what they did last year.

"I think Bret is a phenomenal football coach. A ton of respect for him. They play to his personality, tough, they grind it out. They play with high energy and they think they can beat anybody, anytime, anywhere. That's a credit to Brett, and it's good to have him back in the league."

The other side

On the offensive side, Illinois was able to get an edge on its opening opponent Nebraska with a new coordinator and scheme with a turned over coaching staff.

Their conference opener could give them the same edge. After a week zero game against Wyoming, Illinois travels to Indiana for a Big Ten opener the following Friday.

It’ll be Indiana’s first game of the season and the Hoosiers will have to get ready for a new offensive attack under new coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Lunney was an offensive coordinator at UTSA in 2020 and 2021.

"You gotta go based on what he's done," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It doesn't mean he's gonna do it there either. So that's the challenging part. That's where there is some benefit, you know, obviously not going to show everything, they'll be stuff we have to be able to adapt to after the first couple of series."

"It's always challenging going against a new coordinator because what you do is you watch all his film to try and figure out the scheme, and then you watch all their film to figure out the personnel, okay?" Allen continued. "And you got to try and piece the two together, and try and figure out what you think he might be doing, right? So it's challenging, right? So you don't even know, so the bottom line is you better be really good at mid series adjustments, and halftime adjustments."

Illini add transfer safety

Illinois had a surprise addition to its roster at the beginning of the week in transfer safety Solo Turner. A three-star recruit who started his career as a tight end at Baylor with 19 touchdowns as a senior in high school. He switched to safety after a transfer to Hawaii and played in 13 games in 2021.

Since it is his second transfer, Turner will not have immediate eligibility. Illinois is currently appealing for that to change. Turner will join the team on the first day of practice.

He was offered by the Illini out of high school and is the son of Scott Turner, former Illinois defensive back and nine-year NFL veteran who recently served as the Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during the Trump Administration.

Solo adds depth to the safety room if he gets immediate eligibility, but would also be important over the next few seasons with Illinois set to lose Sydney Brown, Kendall Smith and Quan Martin among others in the secondary after the 2022 season.