Watch now: Underwood addresses lack of effort ahead of Michigan State matchup

CHAMPAIGN — There was only one way for Brad Underwood to describe Illinois’ most recent outing.

"We went to the Pizza Hut parking lot and they kicked our ass," Underwood said.

A 70-59 loss to Rutgers was a night where Illinois got outplayed, and had Underwood referring back to growing up in Kansas and his hometown’s spot for a neighborhood brawl.

"We just lined up and turned the car lights on and had some fun," Underwood said. "See if we can get bloodied up a little bit. It was never good when you woke up in the morning and mom asked you what happened."

The answer to what happened to Illinois on Wednesday was a beatdown at the hands of the hottest team in the conference. The loss seemed to be a breaking point after a recent stretch of sluggish play against Northwestern and Purdue where a continued shooting slump combined with a poor showing on the boards.

Now, the No. 12 Illini (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) have another fight ahead of them when they travel to East Lansing to play No. 19 Michigan State (18-7, 9-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"You know what we're gonna get up and we're gonna go again and if you guys have ever been in a street fight, you know sometimes you get your butt kicked," Underwood said. "What are you gonna do, lay down and take it? No. We're gonna fight back and that's what we are."

Underwood isn’t overly concerned about the offensive struggles. He pointed to an analytics website ShotQuality.com that gathered that with the shot profiles for both teams in the game against Rutgers, Illinois wins 92% of the time.

Illinois has continued to get good shots, they just haven’t been falling lately. What Underwood was concerned about was the team’s effort and fight. It has been consistently beaten on the board over the past couple weeks and let the opponent take the fight to them in the past game.

"The one thing I'm never going to stomach is the fact that my team got outplayed," Underwood said. "That pisses me off. That's some bullshit to be honest. I'm gonna fight for that. I'm gonna play guys, I don't care if they're five dudes at the Rec Center, we're gonna fight now."

The team’s coach called out a large portion of the main contributors, saying they all needed to do more on the rebounding front, including Kofi Cockburn. He also said that besides Trent Frazier the defense has had multiple lapses and others aren’t guarding as well.

"We're making too much out of his double-doubles when that son of a gun should be getting 25 rebounds a night," Underwood said about Cockburn. "We've got to get more from him as a leader of this team and one of the best players in the country. He's got to give us more. So it's every single person. It's not just one."

Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez got some praise mixed in while Underwood didn’t mince words about the team’s need to reset to their previous execution and energy levels. Underwood said they brought life and energy to the team against Rutgers.

With Melendez playing better and more minutes, it raises a question of a possible lineup change like the one Underwood made last season putting Jacob Grandison in the starting lineup ahead of the season’s stretch run.

Underwood didn’t address or forecast any of those types of changes at this point.

"I think there's a right to — you have a right to earn it — and play through certain things sometimes," Underwood said. "I think there's an opportunity when you're not playing well, to keep it and try to push through things. I think there's an opportunity when you have it to go to the bench and see a little bit something different , maybe relieve some pressure. It's a feel thing. It's productivity off the bench. It's consistency, but you know, it's more feel than anything."

