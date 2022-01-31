Watch now: Undermanned Illinois still in pole position of the Big Ten at the midway point

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood sat at the podium with only one way to describe the team’s win over Northwestern on Saturday.

"Ugly?" Underwood said tongue in cheek. "Just enough to know that we've got a W.”

Ugly has also been an accurate descriptor of the past couple of games for Illinois and many different points in the first half of conference play.

Back-to-back losses in conference play that included a double-overtime heartbreaker to Purdue and then a late-game collapse without Kofi Cockburn at Maryland could have put Illinois off track and ended their conference title hopes.

Instead, Illinois grinded out its biggest win of the season, a 56-55 win over No. 10 Michigan State, and a road win over their in-state rival.

Neither game was pretty, but they were functional and good enough to put an Illinois team that hasn’t been at full strength consistently all season in a tie atop the Big Ten standings.

"It doesn't matter how we do it and I don't care how we do that," Underwood said. "We've not been 100% that's been evident and well documented."

But still Illinois are in the thick of it, and the team’s best could be yet to come.

Illinois has turned to Trent Frazier close out a lot of games early in conference play, and bench players like Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and the trio of freshmen Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski all stepped up off the bench, but it was Cockburn who carried the team down the stretch in his return Saturday.

His inside presence usually opens up the rest of the offense and gives players space to shoot it from outside, but with other players struggling it acted as a fail safe down the stretch.

“It was nice to have the horse back," Underwood said.

Cockburn had 14 points in the second half including the team’s first seven out of the break that kept them afloat enough to withstand Northwestern’s second half surge.

Cockburn’s return also means Illinois has another option as a closer with one of the best big men in the country back in the lineup.

Whenever the Illini need a bucket, they can hand it down to Cockburn now that he is back and looking like his usual self.

“I just take it on as a challenge,” Cockburn said. “I watched Ayo (Dosunmu) do it last year. I really loved playing with him and watching what he does. So I’m just trying to take on that role that whenever we need a basket, I just calm down and try to get it.”

Now Cockburn is back, and with Andre Curbelo out of concussion protocol as well but snakebitten by health and safety protocols it looks like he could return soon too. Maybe, just maybe, Illinois will get back to full strength and be healthy when the most important part of the season comes around.

That starts with a matchup between Illinois and Wisconsin on Wednesday, the two teams tied for first in the conference at 8-2. The pivotal matchup with the Badgers starts a tough month of February where Illinois plays four ranked teams and six of its eight games are against top-50 teams in the NCAA’s net rankings.

The team has held together and kept itself afloat with Cockburn and Curbelo only having played three games together so far.

Without those two, Illinois hasn’t been able to find its ceiling as a team and has dealt recently with folding those players back in the rotation and getting sharp and back in shape.

"There's a piece that gets a little frayed,” Underwood said. “You're not as sharp so you figure out how to do it.”

Illinois has been able to figure it out. Now it gets a chance to see how high and far it can go once all the pieces tie together.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

