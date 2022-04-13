Watch now: Trio of Illinois coaches past and present unite at Coaches vs. Cancer event

GIFFORD — Brad Underwood and Bill Self go back a ways.

The first time they met, Self was a player at Oklahoma State. Underwood was on a visit as a perspective recruit in Stillwater with future NBA star Mark Price.

“I was actually hoping we got Brad because there was no way in the world I’d ever play ahead of Mark" Self said. "But Brad, I had a chance against."

Self ended up having to compete with neither, as Underwood chose Kansas State, but now the two are coaching Power 5 programs, including a stint where Underwood coached the Cowboys against Self and Kansas in the Big 12.

“It’s really amazing because everybody thinks Bill is this great recruiter, and he’s really pretty crappy because I didn’t go to Oklahoma State,” Underwood said, jokingly.

A few decades after that recruiting visit, Underwood and Self were together again. Former Illinois coaches Self and Lon Kruger joined Underwood for a Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA Arena in Gifford, seven miles east of Rantoul.

“We all know that cancer has affected everybody in this building in some capacity, and it’s time we put a stop to that,” Underwood said prior to the event. “We’re going to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars tonight. To have Lon and Bill back means the world to me, and I hope it means a lot to them as well. It’s a special night and one we’re really excited about.”

It’s been one of the few times both former coaches have returned to the Champaign area since their tenures ended. Kruger moved on to the Atlanta Hawks and coached at UNLV and Oklahoma before retirement last March; Self has been at Kansas and won a pair of national titles in the past 19 seasons, including one earlier this month in New Orleans.

“So many great memories from the time Barb and I spent here, it seems like a while ago and it has been a while,” Kruger said before the event. “Certainly good to be back and the response to what Brad’s doing right now and the effort now on behalf of Coaches vs. Cancer, I certainly appreciate all that he does and all of what the Illini folks will do today.”

Self was 78-24 as the Illini’s head coach from 2000-03 while Kruger was 81-48 from 1996-2000. Both won at least one Big Ten regular season title like Underwood did this year.

Self has built a dominant program in Lawrence after leaving Illinois to coach at Kansas. The time with the Illini was a change for the Oklahoma native.

"My time at Illinois was my first time out of my comfort zone," Self said. "I was raised in Oklahoma. Went to school in Oklahoma, coached in Oklahoma, knew everybody in Oklahoma. So my first time getting out of my comfort zone was coming to Champaign ... So I think this place definitely had a lot to do with maturing me and in preparing me for what could potentially happen down the road."

Like Kruger, Underwood played at Kansas State. Both played under Jack Hartman before Kruger took the job in the 1986-87 season.

“He’s one of the leaders among coaches in the fight against cancer,” Kruger said of Underwood. “We appreciate that very much and obviously an outstanding basketball coach, too.”

Both have watched their former job from afar and commended the success Underwood has had in rebuilding the program in recent years.

“Brad has built this thing into a place where they are a national championship contender every year,” Self said.

“Brad’s done a great job wherever he’s been,” Kruger said. “He’s certainly done a great job with the Illini and that will continue, no doubt about that.”

All three coaches, who had successful tenures in Champaign with eight NCAA Tournament appearances between them, had a chance to reunite and take a step back from the game to help raise some money for charity.

“It’s reliving a little bit of Illini history and we’re doing it for a great cause,” Underwood said.

