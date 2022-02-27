Watch now: Trent Frazier dagger gives Illinois road win over Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Trent Frazier might want to avoid the state of Michigan.

For the second straight weekend, the senior guard had a dagger 3 to stave off a late run and give Illinois a road win.

Last week was a wing 3 to beat Michigan State, this time he took care of nearby Michigan with a late shot-clock triple.

Frazier hit a 3 with 45 seconds to quiet the Crisler Center crowd and stretch a four-point lead to seven before No. 15 Illinois held on for an 93-85 win over Michigan.

"When it's close I never shy away from the moment," Frazier said. "I have confidence in myself and I just made a play."

The conference stretch has meant that the closer title is officially Frazier's after All-American Ayo Dosunmu was that guy last season.

"He took it from Ayo," coach Brad Underwood said. "Ayo doesn't have that thing anymore it's all his. I'd like to tell you it was a great play. No. It was a dude making a play. When you get to this level you need guys to go make plays and Trent made one."

It was a needed win to stay in the hunt for the Big Ten title after the loss to Ohio State on Thursday. Illinois sits one game back of Wisconsin with the Badgers playing Purdue on Tuesday.

Alfonso Plummer and Kofi Cockburn combined for 53 points to keep the Illini out of reach despite a late run by the Wolverines that nearly erased a 15-point second half lead.

Plummer had 23 of his 26 in the first half, hitting 3 after 3 early while mixing in a couple of runners and free throws to follow up a 26-point performance in Thursday's loss to Ohio State.

"I thought Plummer had as good a first half as I've seen anyone outside ( former Kansas State forward and Big 12 player of the year) Michael Beasley have as a coach," Underwood said. "That was electric."

That first-half inferno got the Illini an eight-point lead at the break. Plummer now has 26 points in consecutive games with 14 3s over that period.

Then Cockburn took over after the break and picked up where Plummer left off. He had 19 of his 27 after the break to take Illinois down the homestretch in a bounce-back performance after struggling against Ohio State earlier in the week.

Cockburn was able to repeatedly beat Hunter Dickinson in single coverage at the basket for post buckets while the Wolverines defended the 3-point line.

"Kofi was truly great tonight," Underwood said.

That hand was partially forced for Michigan after Plummer had five 3s for the Illini in a hot shooting opening period where the team was 8-for-14 from outside.

The second half included more rebounding and good continued bench production from Coleman Hawkins and Andre Curbelo, and an offensive performance that showed how impressive Illinois can be when it gets all of its pieces together.

Curbelo looked more like himself with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes. With him back and healthy, the team is becoming who they thought they would be offensively in the preseason. The offense is finally working in harmony.

"Tonight's the first night I felt the balance," Underwood said. "Tonight was the most comfortable I've felt as a coach coaching that side of the ball in a long time just simply because we had things going and we had some things to work with."

Now, Illinois needs help for a Big Ten title share with one week left in the season. Wisconsin will need to drop one of its two games during the next week against either Purdue or Nebraska, but a loss to the top-five Boilermakers puts the team in the hunt for a tie at the top of the conference.

"Where else would you rather be?" Underwood said. "You're in contention in the last week in the best league in the country. I'll take that every year."

