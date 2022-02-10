Watch Now: Transfer QB Tommy DeVito will have a fresh start with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — After an in-home visit with Illinois coach Bret Bielema, Tommy DeVito felt a connection.

Bielema pulled up DeVito’s high school tape, going back before his years at Syracuse, and with the old tape explained to him why he would be a good fit for an Illinois roster in need of a veteran quarterback. DeVito was immediately pulled in.

"It means a lot because that means he did a lot of his homework," DeVito said. "Especially to dig back that far ... hell of a long time ago. That hit deep for me."

That was a key part of the transfer portal process DeVito was thrust into once he decided to leave Syracuse after 26 games with the Orange, where he threw for 3,866 yards and 28 touchdowns. DeVito started in 2019, but only played seven games over the next two seasons.

"There were a lot of things that played out in Syracuse," DeVito said. "I appreciate my time there for sure. That's not something I want to talk about over and over again, being that I'm at a new school, a new opportunity. With being able to have this new opportunity, me and Coach B hit it off early on and I'm glad I chose them."

DeVito chose the Illini after talking to Oregon and LSU throughout the recruiting process. His first visit was to Illinois, and it ended up being his last after he decided that Illinois was the right fit.

“I think Coach B really sold me on this program,” DeVito said.

The Illini switched offensive coordinators during DeVito’s recruitment, moving on from Tony Petersen to Barry Lunney Jr., and DeVito said he was kept in the loop before listening to Lunney’s pitch.

“Everything that he said was good and I was just excited to be here," DeVito said.

Illinois’ offense features fewer RPOs than Syracuse’s with less option routes. DeVito will also have leading receiver Isaiah Williams and leading rushers Chase Brown and Josh McCray back with the offense.

Alex Palczewski and Jemar Pearl also return on an offensive line that will need to replace three starters. Tight end Luke Ford also returns and a skill position group with nearly everyone back except for Daniel Barker, who transferred to Michigan State, should make the transition smooth for the new quarterback.

"Being in an offense like this where there are concepts and things are set in stone, it helps the quarterback a lot," DeVito said. ”... They have a lot of weapons from the running backs to the O-line, now getting one back, and receivers and what a good defense.”

DeVito has been carving out his leadership role with the team and working at the facility to build a rapport with receivers. He said he’ll bring his arm talent and some mobility to the position as well as confidence, saying the word “scared” isn’t in his vocabulary.

As one of the new quarterbacks, he’s transitioned into a leadership role rather quickly, saying one of the first things he’s done is work to earn teammate’s trust.

"I think leadership just comes natural to a lot of people," DeVito said. "I think it comes natural to me. It's not something that I have to try very hard to do. I think guys just gravitate to me because when I talk to them I look them dead in the eyes and what I say is what I mean and what I mean is what I say, so it's easy for me."

Spring ball will come and DeVito will get a chance at carving out the starting quarterback role. He’s the favorite with last year’s backup Arthur Sitowski, a fellow New Jersey native DeVito has known since middle school, still recovering from surgery.

As a graduate transfer, DeVito gets one year with the Illini and a last crack at being a team’s starter.

"(I want to show) that I can win football games and help teams win football games and just leave everything on the table," DeVito said.

