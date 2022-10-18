Watch now: Tommy DeVito makes triumphant return to lead Illinois offense

CHAMPAIGN — In the week leading up to Illinois football’s game against Minnesota there was one question on every Illinois fan's mind. Was Tommy DeVito going to play?

As everyone saw Saturday he did indeed play. He threw for 252 yards and had a passing and rushing touchdown to put Illinois at the front of the race for the Big Ten West with a win over the Gophers.

When he left the game against Iowa in the first quarter a week prior with an ankle injury, that was unclear. That made it the thing everyone, including the family of coach Bret Bielema, needed to know.

“Last Sunday, everybody was concerned about Tommy,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said after the game. “I was concerned about Tommy. My wife always texts me and calls me, but every day the first thing she would say — I didn’t even get a hello to my children — ‘Is Tommy playing?’”

Bielema broke the news Saturday morning on ESPN College Gameday and later said the team had an idea in the middle of the week when DeVito started practicing on Wednesday. Bielema noted it was advantageous to keep it under wraps once he knew. DeVito said that only the team knew and that he didn’t tell his parents until Saturday after he played.

DeVito had to keep it a secret around town during the week, wearing a boot when he’d go out and get food as a measure to make sure he wasn’t kicked or that anything worsened.

“Someone took a picture and it’s this and that and that. ‘Are you playing?’ I don’t know,” DeVito said. “At first, yeah, we didn’t really know. We didn’t know what it was until everything was diagnosed and all that other stuff.”

In his mind he had an answer.

“In my head, it was 100 percent,” DeVito said. “There was no chance I was not playing in this game.”

He looked comfortable once he was on the field. He completed his first nine passes, one a 40-yard touchdown on the opening drive to Chase Brown.

“Tommy’s an incredibly tough kid,” Bielema said.

DeVito also picked up a couple of first downs with his legs, and on a play-action keeper he fooled the defense and walked into the end zone to give the Illini the lead for good in the third quarter.

He had comfort in his running ability, and said he felt good on those scampers.

“That was a conversation I had with (trainer Jeremy Busch),” DeVito said. “‘Hey, am I good here? I’m just pushing through pain, right?’ He was like, ‘Yep, just pushing through pain.’ I was like, all right, I’m not going to be in my own head. I trust my ankle. I trust everything that’s going on. I trust the trainers and everything they’ve told me going forward. It was just making sure I had my confidence in it.”

That was partially from a weekly process where he frequented the training room to get ready for the week ahead.

"Wake up, treatment," DeVito said. "Practice, treatment. Go get lunch, treatment. Go get dinner, treatment. Back home, go to sleep, literally all day for five, six days."

Being on the field this week was different from the experience in the Iowa game. He’d lobbied in the medical tent to get back into the game, but the decision had been made.

That meant he watched backup Art Sitkowski lead the team to a 9-6 win with a pair of field goal drives on a TV from the treatment room in the Smith Center next door to the stadium.

“I felt like a crazy fan,” DeVito said.

DeVito will be back in the cold tub getting treatment this week as Illinois has its bye. Next up is the homestretch of the season, in which the Illini enter a two-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West.

“I think this bye week is the perfect time, especially with the nicks and bumps and bruises that we have right now, to get that 100% healed up and then go on to the next week," DeVito said.