Watch now: Tommy DeVito leads standouts from Illinois spring game

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football had a clear man of the evening after its spring game Thursday.

Tommy DeVito was met with a sea of reporters after his debut in an Illini uniform. That’s what happens when you’re the favorite to be the team’s new starting quarterback.

DeVito did about as well as he could have in the team’s dress rehearsal, throwing for nearly 250 yards and three touchdowns while making a variety of throws long, short, over the middle, and down the sideline.

“I liked the way Tommy handled the huddle,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “We’ve always known he’s got a good, live arm from the first time we saw him on film to where we saw him today. He definitely is a guy who can throw the ball around. He’s athletic, dynamic, did a lot of positive things (Thursday).”

DeVito flashed some potential for a passing game that struggled in 2021, even though it came against the Illini’s backup defensive players. It was a positive showing to kick off his one season in Champaign.

Now DeVito and the passing game move to a pivotal summer to continue working with the new offense to help the unit turn around in 2022.

“It’s going to be huge,” DeVito said. “I’m so excited because we have a lot of time in the summer. Obviously, the coaches aren’t involved so it’s up to the players to be able to take charge, take leadership and make sure everything is as correct as we want it to be.

"At the end of the day, coaches call the play, but the players go out there and make them. For us, it’s really going in, being locked in, not have any bad practices. We’re playing against every Big Ten school. They’re doing the same thing. They’re throwing, they’re catching. Their DBs are doing drops with each other. We’ve got to be better than them every single day.”

Here are five other standouts from the Illini’s spring game Thursday:

Isaiah Williams, wide receiver

Williams was DeVito’s primary target, and if the spring is any indication he will be force fed the ball as a slot receiver next season.

He ran fade routes from the middle and beat second teamers down the seam, and was also given opportunities in space on sweeps and quick passes. He was the team’s only consistent receiver last season and has been described as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers by coaches and teammates.

"You could throw him a little 2-yard route; you could throw it at the line of scrimmage and watch him; you guys saw him a little bit today going back and forth crossing fields, just let him do all the dirty work," DeVito said. "That's what he does. He's an athlete and it was great to see that today."

Williams speed and agility make him a good fit for an up-tempo offense. For the pass game to flourish, he’s going to have to get a lot of touches with unproven weapons around him.

"He did a lot of really good things today, but my challenge to him is he's gonna have to set the standard for what this place is, right?" Bielema said. "He's an extremely talented, very athletic and explosive player. We will go with what Isaiah Williams can go with."

Chase Brown and Josh McCray, running backs

The two-headed backfield monster kept the Illini’s offense afloat at times last season, and were made the focal point to start the spring game. In a vanilla offense still in the middle of an install, the Illini ran the ball on 14 of their 20 first-quarter plays before moving to a 50-50 split in the second quarter.

Brown showed good change of direction and burst while McCray was getting some yards after contact as the bigger back. Both had over 80 yards on double-digit carries.

With a new quarterback and a lot of new weapons in the passing game, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Illinois starts the season as a run-first offense with two proven backs.

Zy Crisler, offensive lineman

Crisler got some time with the first team in part because of a precautionary injury absence from Julian Pearl. Crisler, a 6-foot-6, 360-pound junior college transfer, made the most of his snaps including a pulling block at guard where he pancaked a defender.

He wasn’t the quickest with his size, but he helped carve space for both Brown and McCray between the tackles.

He’s been working on getting in shape ever since he got to campus and will likely be a depth piece next season, but his strength and size give him a lot of potential over the next couple of years. Also, he could give a lineman group that lost some bodies some nice depth.

“When you start talking you got seven, maybe eight (offensive linemen), we'll see what some of these freshmen come in, now you got something," Bielema said. "You got guys that look like Big Ten linemen."

Devon Witherspoon, cornerback

Kendall Smith had the highlight play for the defense, but the secondary was solid overall. Witherspoon continued good play as the team’s top corner and had a pair of pass breakups while the first team defense prevented the backups from creating any big plays besides a run and touchdown from Jordan Anderson.

Witherspoon and the defense looked up to the challenge in its tune-up game, and the Illini’s top corner will prepare for a step up after earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors last season when he led the team with nine pass breakups.

Seth Coleman, outside linebacker

Coleman was one of the new faces mixed in with the defense Thursday as an edge rusher. He had a team-high seven tackles and covered a lot of ground as one of the outside linebackers in the team’s 3-4 scheme.

Ezekiel Holmes got a sack on the other side as a new entry into the first team as well, and both will be in line for a lot of snaps after the departures of Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay.

"I thought Zeke, Seth really had a good spring," Bielema said.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.