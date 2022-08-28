Watch now: Tommy DeVito fulfills excitement, gets win in Illini debut

CHAMPAIGN — Tommy DeVito was itching to get out there. He hadn’t played a football game since September, and was waiting for his first action after transferring from Syracuse.

There were no nerves when he stepped out there.

"Pure excitement," DeVito said. "That's it; pure excitement.”

“Honestly it sounds crazy, but I don't get touched all camp. The whole last week I had Donovan (Leary) swinging pads at me, just getting me some contact here and there because going from not getting hit for a long time to getting for the first time, I was looking forward to that first hit of the first game."

That hit came on the second play, right after he found Chase Brown for the game’s first touchdown. Illinois ran away from there to win 38-6 over Wyoming.

Illinois’ two known commodities, its run game behind Brown and its defense, both predictably flourished. Brown had three scores and the defense kept the Cowboys out of the end zone.

All attention was on DeVito, because the additions of him and new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. were made to improve a passing offense that struggled.

A mixed bag from DeVito and the passing offense gave an unclear answer on that unit. DeVito completed 73% of his passes and threw for a pair of scores without any turnovers — his final line was 27-for-37 for 194 yards. He got the ball out quick and put Illinois playmakers in space, connecting with 11 different receivers.

"I thought Tommy really showed great composure — he's a very accurate passer," coach Bret Bielema said. "He had some glitches today, but things we can definitely clean up."

The Illini also didn’t complete a first down from over five yards and were 1-for-8 on third downs when DeVito threw it, though many of those were third-and-long situations.

"It was alright," DeVito said. "I'm a lot harder on myself than people think. As soon as I'm done with you guys I might go in there and probably pull up my iPad and go look through every single throw and every decision that I made on the field honestly."

DeVito had effusive praise for the offensive line. He mentioned the offense’s need to cut down on penalties that killed a couple of drives.

He was sacked 81 times in 26 games at Syracuse, but was kept clean all afternoon in his Illini debut.

"I'm not taking any shots here, but I think this was the first game that I've been in where I did not get sacked," DeVito said. "Am I fair to say that? They did an awesome job as far as the play calling as well scheming it up against the defense."

DeVito found out he won the job over Art Sitkowski a couple of days before Bielema announced the winner on Thursday, but didn’t get the final word until getting a text after the announcement.

“I kind of knew when you guys kind of knew,” DeVito said.

DeVito won the job through camp due to confidence and leadership. He lives across from right tackle Alex Palczewski and has built a rapport with receivers over the summer. He’s gotten Illinois off to a 1-0 start and will have a bigger test next week when the Illini travel to play Indiana on Friday.

DeVito's excitement was fulfilled by taking the field for the first time in almost a year and helped lead Illinois to victory. Looking forward to the rest of his final collegiate season, he only has a team goal for the Illini in mind.

"That I can help win games," DeVito said. "That's it. That's the biggest thing. It's all about winning games. Now, obviously, we're 1-0 right now. Going into this week after tonight, we have to flush it, come in tomorrow, learn from it, and then move on to Indiana."