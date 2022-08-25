Watch now: Tommy DeVito embracing last collegiate chance with Illini

CHAMPAIGN — One thing that was unmistakable for the Illinois wide receivers was the confidence of their new quarterback.

Isaiah Williams referenced his swagger on the first day of spring practice, while DeVito also told reporters during his introductory press conference that the word scared — he calls it the “s-word” — is not in his vocabulary.

"Tommy brings a swag to the team for sure," receiver Pat Bryant said. "He just makes us go out and be ourselves."

DeVito can’t pinpoint the source, but that confidence is one of the things that won him the Illini’s starting quarterback job, one that gives him a fresh start heading into his final college season.

"I don't really notice it; people kind of just mention it to me," DeVito said. "I guess it's kind of just how I am."

He comes to Champaign after an up-and-down time at Syracuse where he entered as a four-star recruit, he’s still the highest-ranked recruit Orange coach Dino Babers has signed during his tenure, and ended with him entering the transfer portal after losing the starting job during the 2021 season.

That new start at Illinois began with him reconnecting with last year’s Illinois backup Art Sitkowski, a quarterback who grew up and trained in New Jersey with DeVito and transferred to Illinois after losing the job at Rutgers. With a strong camp DeVito beat out Sitkowski and is now the top signal-caller for the Illini entering the season with four years of college football experience.

"They've seen the best and the worst of this business: injuries, coaching changes, coordinator changes, ups and downs with the position," offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said. "So I think that's unique to Tommy; it's just his experience. You can see what he plays, he's played a lot of football and he's comfortable playing.

“He's seen a lot of things and I think that's really made him into who he is."

DeVito was billed as the prized quarterback recruit who would take the program to new heights with a new staff after committing months into Babers tenure as part of the 2017 class.

As the starter in 2019, DeVito threw for 2,360 yards and 19 scores before injuries sidelined him during the 2020 season. During his years as the starter, no FBS team gave up as many sacks as Syracuse’s 88.

DeVito initially won the job out of camp over Schrader in 2021, but after a couple games that changed. He was brought into Babers’ office a couple of hours before the team’s Week 4 game against Liberty and told that Schrader had become the starter.

It was a reminder that college football is what DeVito referred to as a “production-based business” and with the potential to be on the hot seat, Babers decided to make a change. It wasn’t the ending either of them envisioned, but the change ultimately meant DeVito would decide to go elsewhere for his final collegiate season.

​​"I never felt pressure," DeVito said. "I embraced everything that came with it. Obviously with quarterbacks, there's ups and downs and everything in between. So never too high, never too low. But I'm grateful for my time there and the relationships that I made, so I wouldn't change it."

That experience was formative for DeVito as he took his next step, one that will be his last chance to put together a full and successful season.

"Football is about adversity and how you bounce back and how you deal with it," DeVito said. "So I'm grateful for it. It made me better and I look forward to this year."

During the weeks of spring and fall camp, it seems like the DeVito era at Illinois has gotten some good reviews to start. A new spread offense with Lunney that will emphasize different tempos and throw the ball more has given the offense some optimism for the unit and its new quarterback.

"He's probably one of the most gifted passers I've ever seen and that's from the guys I've seen at the Elite 11 (football camp), that's like Spencer (Rattler) and all of them,” Williams said. “He's like one of the most gifted passers I've seen. He's up there with the best of them."

That confidence and experience from Syracuse had made him noticeably resilient and helped him win over a locker room in a matter of months.

"One thing I noticed about Tommy is when things are down he's never down," Williams said. “... That's what we need because sometimes things are not gonna go right, but when you can have that one guy, especially at quarterback, who is never too high, never too low, even-keel ... it's special. Everytime we touch that field with him we know, 'Alright, let's make a play for him or he's gonna throw us a good ball. All we've got to do is catch it.'"

Back in his ACC days, DeVito saw how much a final year like this one can mean for a quarterback. Syracuse are conference rivals with Pittsburgh, who saw Kenny Pickett’s stock skyrocket last season. That year included four touchdowns against the Orange.

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters got an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers after finishing his 2021 season strong. Now this is DeVito’s chance to have a year that’ll give him an NFL resume and uplift an Illini team that hasn’t won a bowl game since 2011.

“It only takes one year,” DeVito said. “It takes a couple of games in one year, just to get things rolling. That was a big thing, in my recruiting process, about getting here and with the potential that this team has and what we can do. I'm excited for it. I'm ready to rock."