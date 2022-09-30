Watch now: Tommy DeVito and the Illinois offense gaining momentum ahead of test at Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Tommy DeVito got the snap, handed off to Reggie Love before a reverse to receiver Miles Scott.

Scott pitched the ball back to DeVito, who found a wide open Michael Marchese down the sideline.

That play, a reverse flea-flicker on the field named after former Illini coach and the inventor of the flea-flicker Bob Zuppke, was the most flashy of the new wrinkles the offense put in after the bye week.

Those seemed to go a long way in a bounce-back game where the red zone issues from the past couple of weeks weren’t nearly as prevalent in a 31-0 win over FCS Chattanooga. DeVito threw for over 300 yards and looked adept in the newer parts of the offense that featured draw plays and run-pass option plays (RPOs).

With a defense that has flourished, ranking in the top five nationally in scoring defense and total defense, the offense has become the team’s biggest question mark. Although it was against FCS competition, it was the positive sign the team was looking for before it faces tougher opposition in conference.

"We started off really high and then we kind of slowed down," DeVito said. "So it's really just being able to find those parts where we gotta grind through a wedge to keep the chains moving. I think that's been our biggest thing. And then I think we've gotten better in the red zone as well, because we've struggled in the red zone; we put a lot of time and effort into that. I think it's gotten better."

A large amount of the RPO responsibilities fall on DeVito, who offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has been impressed with as the season has gone on.

“I think he’s gotten better and better,” Lunney said. “Obviously he threw the ball well the other night and had a nice game start to finish. When you have the ball in your hand as many times as he does — 40 or 50 times — there’s 40, 50, 60 decisions made during the course of the game. We don’t do a whole lot of just direct handoffs.

“We do some, but a lot of them are decision-based. He's going to make mistakes naturally because of that. Shoot, I would be making them, too, if I was out there, even as a coach. Some of the looks are gray or whatever. He’s really gotten better and better each week and gotten more and more comfortable and is playing his best football.”

DeVito has also continued to win over the team after reaffirming his commitment to Illinois even when the team changed course at offensive coordinator to Lunney.

“Him and Barry really have a special relationship,” head coach Bret Bielema said. “... I think Tommy has done a really good job of building relationships in the team and not just with the offensive players. I turn around and he’s sitting with the defensive line. He has bought into what we’ve been selling him and what we’ve been preaching to him since we got here. Every week he continues to get better.”

Coming in as new parts of the program helped DeVito and Lunney build a relationship that has seemingly taken steps forward over the past couple weeks to create positive momentum in the passing game to pair with the NCAA’s leading rusher, Chase Brown.

"We came in at the same time, so we were both very new to the program," DeVito said. "... Just being in the situation together. And I think the biggest thing for me personally is that he's played the position before. It's not just like any coach who's never been in the pocket before kind of telling you how to read it versus someone who's been in the fire before with live bullets flying past him."

Those new wrinkles and the offense’s positive momentum will be put to the test when it travels to Madison to take on a Badgers defense that held each of their first three opponents under 20 points until an Ohio State offense that is one of the best in the country put 52 on Wisconsin in Columbus.

Wisconsin’s defense is coached by coordinator Jim Leonard, who played for Bret Bielema at the beginning of his tenure with the Badgers, and will be the biggest test so far for the unit and for DeVito.

“Now, he’s going to need to play his best on Saturday,” Lunney said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect, but he’s going to have to play really well for us going on the road this week.”