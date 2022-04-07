Watch now: Tommy DeVito and Barry Lunney Jr. tasked with turning around Illini offense

CHAMPAIGN — When Tommy DeVito and Barry Lunney Jr. each came to Illinois, they didn’t immediately have each other in mind.

DeVito, a former Syracuse starter and four-star recruit out of high school, was recruited mostly under Tony Petersen, who was fired in early January.

Lunney came in after an impressive season as the offensive coordinator at a top-25 UTSA team that beat Illinois in 2021. That year earned him a move to a Power 5 coordinator position. Now the two have been paired together to lift the Illinois offense this spring.

“He didn't ask for me, I didn't ask for him,” DeVito said. “We kind of just got put together, but it's worked tremendously so far. We came in at the same time into something, so we're kind of learning everything together and kind of feeling this whole program together, so it's been good in that aspect."

You wouldn’t have known the two weren’t paired together originally by watching snippets of spring ball. Each of the two have shown energy and have quickly built a relationship with each other and teammates.

DeVito was seen dancing with teammates at the first spring practice. Lunney has made a quick impression on the quarterback room especially.

"He says so many things that I have never heard before," DeVito said. "It's all new to me and it's all fun. He keeps the meetings light. Obviously it's time to lock in, but he keeps them light and keeps everybody locked in. He's out there for sure, but that's our guy."

Lunney has given those new catchphrases to the team in meetings and on the practice field, as well as talking about his baseball career and past experience as a college quarterback at Arkansas.

"He was the same guy that you guys saw in that video," DeVito said. "He's just a ball of energy and dude's got a million stories. I'll tell you that. He'll tell you about playing baseball, football, the whole deal."

Lunney was a pitcher in high school in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and is set to throw the first pitch before the Illini’s game against Northwestern on April 15. DeVito and some players will watch Lunney’s toss from the stands.

"We're definitely going to go watch that because he's been talking a lot of smack about his whole baseball career and all that," DeVito said.

DeVito has also started to become a leader for the entire offense. He’ll be in a battle with Art Sitkowski once he is fully healthy from offseason surgeries, but until then DeVito takes center stage.

But for a transfer just getting here in the spring, it looks like he’s found his spot quickly.

"Tommy is like one of those guys like you're just happy to be on the field with him," receiver Isaiah Williams said. "Like when you're on the field with Tommy you're just happy. It's a great feeling so he's like us. He got that swagger to him if you know what I'm saying?"

"I've been pleased with Tommy," Lunney said. "I think he gets better and more comfortable every day."

It’s still an adjustment period for DeVito with a whole new team, offense and staff, but his confident demeanor has quickly rubbed off on people as he steps into the natural leadership responsibilities that come with being the favorite to be the team’s next signal-caller.

"I'm realizing what I'm getting into and knowing that I don't know really anybody on the team and they don't know me, so not to come off too strong," DeVito said. "But at the same time, you have to be yourself and kind of just adapt and learn new things and just continue to be yourself and if people like you they like you."

Both Lunney and DeVito will play crucial roles in a needed offensive turnaround for the Illini. Illinois was 11th in the Big Ten in scoring last season with an impressive defense dragging it to a 5-7 record.

For the Illini to become competitive in conference play and to make a bowl game for just the third time in the last decade, the duo will need to give the recently inconsistent offense and passing game a big lift.

That means they’ll have to continue and get to know each other fast, with this being Lunney’s start and the first and last year for DeVito in Champaign. Early signs have been encouraging, even if it’s just the beginning of spring practice.

"The chemistry, it makes it easy to come to work every day," Lunney said. "The environment, that culture is healthy. That doesn't mean it's perfect, but it's something to walk through those doors every day. To install this offense for those guys to be so eager to learn whether it be a coach or a player, that's a great place to be as a coordinator."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0