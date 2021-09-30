Watch now: Tight end Luke Ford willing to do 'whatever they ask' to help Illinois succeed

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema wasn't prompted to give Luke Ford a shout out during his weekly Monday press conference, but he made sure the fourth-year tight end received one.

While responding to a question about the team's struggling offense, Bielema answered at length — naming several players who will be key to the Illini's success — but when he got to Ford, his tone changed.

"Luke Ford probably just played the most complete game as a tight end since I’ve been with him," Bielema said. "Also, I’ve had a lot of good tight ends in the past, this kid is playing some pretty good football right now. Unfortunately, it’s not a win. But people that watch and understand that position, when you watch 82 play, you’re going to be like, ‘OK, I get it.’"

Ford only had one catch for 18 yards in Illinois' 13-9 loss at Purdue, but it's his blocking that even gave the Illini a chance to clinch their first road win of the season.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end basically served as an extra lineman on most plays, working to keep Boilermakers star defensive end George Karlaftis out of the backfield. Save for a strip sack in the first quarter, in which Illinois recovered the ball, Karlaftis was mostly held in check thanks to Ford.

Karlaftis is projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by several sports media outlets.

"It was just awesome competition to get out there and compete against him," Ford said. "He's a great player. I mean he's gonna go high (in the draft), make a lot of money, but it was a good challenge for me to go out there and play against him."

While Ford has grown as a blocker, Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen consider him and fellow tight end Daniel Barker to be two of the team's best pass-catchers, too. Ford has six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown this season, while Barker has eight catches for 90 yards and two scores.

More production from those two would certainly benefit Illinois' offense, but Ford said he'll accept any role he's assigned for the betterment of the team.

"Whatever they ask me to do, I'm gonna do it," Ford said. "I'm going to give it my all doing that, whatever that (may) be. Receiving or blocking, like whichever one that is, I'm gonna go out there and do my job."

Still learning

Illinois didn't have much success through the air against Purdue. Quarterback Brandon Peters was 14-of-26 passing for 100 yards and had his share of errant throws, but on other plays his wide receivers simply struggled to get open.

When asked how his receivers can win more one-on-one matchups to create separation, Petersen said a big part of it comes down to physicality. However, he noted that becoming more physical is a gradual process, and while the Illini are progressing, many of their receivers are either new to the position or new to the program.

"Probably our best receiver at being physical in those one-on-one matchups is actually Casey Washington," Petersen said. "He’s got the most experience doing it. We’ve got two guys out there fighting their tails off who were in my room in the spring as quarterbacks (Isaiah Williams and Deuce Spann), then you’ve got a true freshman (Pat Bryant) out there. We’re really young at that position. As those guys develop, they’re going to be great players. You’ve just got to understand how young they are."

Washington has 10 catches for 85 yards this year, including three catches for a team-high 31 yards against Purdue. The third-year receiver said he still has room to grow but tries to lead by example in hopes of expediting his younger teammates' progress.

"I think it's big for them to be able to learn from me, see my mistakes so they won't make it again," Washington said. "They can learn from me instead of having to go through the same learning curves that I had to go through."

Coming along

Johnny Newton is making his presence felt at the line of scrimmage, according to defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

The second-year defensive lineman had three tackles last week and helped hold the Boilermakers to 38 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

“He’s another guy that prepares and practices the right way. What you guys see on game day is just a product of what he’s done throughout the week," Walters said. "He’s gaining more confidence as he grows and matures. He plays 100 miles an hour and his motor is exactly what you want up front."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0