Watch now: Three takeaways from No. 24 Illinois' win over No. 10 Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN — Shorthanded and against a top-10 team, Illinois got its biggest win of the season.

The No. 24 Illini shocked No. 10 Michigan State without its best player in Kofi Cockburn and its star point guard in Andre Curbelo, winning 56-55 on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.

It was the perfect bounceback for a team that lost to an unranked Maryland team that was 1-6 in conference play at the time four days prior.

The team had what coach Brad Underwood called a "one off" bad night on the defensive end in that game and Illinois looked rejuvenated on the defensive end against the Spartans, holding them to a season-loss scoring total.

That change and another all-around solid night from Trent Frazier, who had a game-high 16 points and moved to No. 9 on the all-time Illinois scoring list, gave Illinois a win that will be a big boost to both its conference title aspirations and NCAA Tournament resume when seeding is decided in March.

"Lifetime contract if I can give (Trent) one, man," Underwood "I'm gonna dread senior night. I'm gonna dread that last one. He's absolutely everything that we're about. He's everything that I want our program to stand for."

Here are some takeaways from the Illini's win that put them in first place in the Big Ten:

The defense is back and rolling

Holding a top-10 team to a season low in scoring was quite the feat and the statement Illinois needed to make after a rough outing. The defense had been seemingly improving week by week until the game at Maryland and Tuesday's performance reinforces the idea that it is trending in the right direction.

"I've said it since the first the first year I got here if I have to lead all the time then we're not going to be very good," Underwood. "Those guys did and we've been great. We were great in practice. We were focused and they were embarrassed and when they saw the film, and we had a lengthy film session, they didn't like what they saw. And that wasn't us."

Illinois played good team defense and helped well in the gaps or on the weak side to stifle quick ball movement and forced Michigan State to play in isolation a good amount of the time. There the Spartans, especially second-leading scorer Max Christie, struggled.

The Spartans had six instances where they went over two minutes without scoring and never looked fully comfortable running their offense.

"I thought we did a good job," Underwood said. "I hope our defense had a lot to do with them feeling uncomfortable."

Goode steps up at the right time

With a couple of players out, Illinois needed a suprise player to step up and that ended up being freshman wing Luke Goode.

After playing 8.8 minutes per game and never playing over 18 in a single contest, Goode had nine points, four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes. He was also a team-high +12.

The 6-foot-7 freshman hit three 3s and was a nice off-ball player who kept the offense moving. He also hit a step back three that electrified the home crowd and showed some future potential to grow as a scorer once his role increases over future seasons.

He's been a player Underwood has wanted to play more minutes recently, and with two stars missing, Goode was able to take advantage.

"You guys would probably have been in here questioning the hell out of me if I didn't play him," Underwood said. "It was that obvious. I mean he was terrific."

Goode is one of a couple of freshmen on the roster waiting in the wings for some of the older players to move on. His time in the lineup looks to be coming sooner rather than later.

"There's some times where I have to tell him like, calm down," Frazier said. "He goes for 40 in scout team. I mean, he's literally torching us."

With Frazier, Jacob Grandison, Alfonso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams all in their last years of eligibility, Goode looks to be in a good spot to lock down a starting role for next season as well and become a factor in the Illini offense with his size and shooting ability.

"I'll be shocked if Luke's not a 1,500-point scorer," Underwood said. "And he's got those abilities. He's a really good player who's got really good players in front of him and he's been able to learn because he hasn't been forced to have to go out there and fail and perform."

Bosmans-Verdonk and Payne step up

With Cockburn out, Illinois was overmatched in the frontcourt. But Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Omar Payne's minutes helped mitigate the damage on the boards.

Bosmans-Verdonk and Payne were two of seven Illinois players to have three rebounds or more, with Goode and Williams leading the team with four each.

Bosmans-Verdonk had eight points and was a strong roll man, helping fill the offensive void left by Cockburn even though there was still a drop off in size and speed. He also was able to recover a couple of loose balls and used his strength to block out a couple of the bigger players in the Spartans' frontcourt.

Payne had seven points off the bench along with a pair of blocks — the second of which he plucked out of the air — in an efficient 13 minutes. He caught a lob and slammed it home and adds a vertical element to the Illini's offense when he's on the floor.

Underwood also said he called a play for him in the post for the first time all season, and Payne responded by making a nice move in the paint before sinking a hook shot.

After falling behind Bosmans-Verdonk on the depth chart, Payne is starting to fight his way back into the rotation with a performance like this.

However, his four fouls in 13 minutes show why he has a hard time seeing the floor. He is too foul prone to play big minutes, averaging 9.3 fouls per 40 minutes, and until he is able to make a couple of adjustments to complete his game it'll be hard for him to be trusted more — even though Tuesday's performance was a step back in the right direction.

