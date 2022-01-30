Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois' win to stay at the Big Ten's summit

EVANSTON — Illinois got its star big man back Saturday, and his return couldn't have come fast enough.

The No. 24 Illini needed every one of his 22 points in a 59-56 win on the road at Northwestern to stay at the top of the Big Ten.

Cockburn's play and the Illini's cold night from outside meant he commanded the ball down the stretch and his buckets inside plus a flying putback slam from Da'Monte Williams sealed a road win that was anything but pretty.

Cockburn was able to re-enter the fold relatively seamlessly, and coach Brad Underwood was happy the slow pace of the game allowed his conditioning to come back along slowly after nearly two weeks in concussion protocol.

Now it looks like the team will have a healthy Cockburn primed and ready for the second half of conference play. He looked strong and like himself with some early slams that quieted the Northwestern student section and nearly got another double-double coming off just one day of practice in the past two weeks.

No matter whether it was efficient or pretty outside of Kofi, Illinois still got the win and proved again it can get by on nights where its guards have trouble from outside.

"I keep telling my team every single day and after every game: Defense travels and wins, and rebounding and toughness," Underwood said. "And we got to continue to be that that group. If the ball doesn't go in how are we going to win? The ball doesn't always go in so we've got to figure it out and tonight we got it done."

Here are some takeaways from Illinois' road win:

Freshmen duo become saviors off the bench

On Tuesday it was Luke Goode who made a surprise impact off the bench; Saturday it was RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski.

Multiple times this season Underwood has turned to his bench and taken a player who hasn't played a lot in recent games and had to throw them into the fire in big moments, and with Melendez and Podziemski it seemed to work again.

Melendez had some early buckets including a transition dunk that energized the team's bench. Melendez also ended up as the team's joint third-leading scorer with Trent Frazier at six points.

Podziemski hit a crucial deep 3 that was slightly contested to put Illinois back into the game late, and he came up with five quick points after coming off the bench for the first time all day with just over eight minutes left.

"You go with (Melendez), you go with (Podziemski) — two guys that haven't played a lot and I just felt like it was the right thing to do," Underwood said. "And it was. We needed them all."

Those two and Goode will play important roles next season with the departures of most of the team's wings after this season, and this past week filled with each of them making big plays in important moments is a good sign of their potential.

"I know it's made me feel really comfortable," Underwood said. "I think that the more moments that you put them in and the more stress you put them in, it's kind of the saying iron sharpens iron. ... They continue to work in battle and I think that helps us become a better basketball team and get to where we can play them major minutes if we need them."

With them, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Omar Payne all playing well off the bench, it shows Underwood has also been good at finding the right times to put in his reserves to get the most of the team's depth. That will be a key factor later in the season and in tournament play when a wrench like foul trouble or an injury could force Illinois to go to bench players quickly or unexpectedly.

Offensive slump

Outside of Cockburn's monster performance, Illinois had another clunker of a game offensively.

It has to be noted that they've come out with wins in two straight games in the 50s against the Wildcats and No. 10 Michigan State, but Illinois played with fire against a lesser opponent with its struggles to score Saturday.

Some of that is the reintroduction of Cockburn, but the team looked stagnant and had trouble creating good shots at times.

"To be very honest, we ran some actions we haven't ran in awhile, you know, because we haven't had him," Underwood said, "That was part of the stagnant piece on the offensive end, we just weren't very fluid. We were doing a lot of standing around."

After a stretch against Maryland where the offense "disintegrated" late, in the words of Underwood, the offense hasn't quite been its old self over the last two-plus games.

Granted, most of that time was without Cockburn and an argument could be made that without a blemish over the last two games it's "no harm, no foul." But against No. 11 Wisconsin on Tuesday and against the top-tier Big Ten teams in the second half of conference play, Illinois won't always be able to get by being this inefficient on offense.

Grandison's struggles

Jacob Grandison had another rough night shooting the ball and is now 11-for-33 from the field and 5-for-20 from 3 in his past four after a red-hot start to the season.

As a player who gets most of his shots off assists from guards or Cockburn, the stagnant nature of the Illini's offense wasn't a good fit for him Saturday, but he's also had trouble missing open shots over the past couple of weeks.

That was one of the reasons Podziemski and Goode have gotten more opportunities in recent games. Illinois needs players to make perimeter shots and when Grandison and Alfonso Plummer aren't able to hit them and space out the defense, it can slow things down.

Grandison still had a team-high four assists to go along with six rebounds and will always have value because of his ability to feed Cockburn in the post and to make quick decisions to keep the offense moving, but unless he is able to get back to shooting the ball well he'll continue to leave the door slightly ajar for younger players to earn more playing time.

