Watch Now: Three takeaways from Illinois' win over Wisconsin, including Kofi Cockburn's monster game

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had Kofi Cockburn, and Wisconsin didn't.

That's what it came down to in the battle of two of the Big Ten's top teams.

Cockburn scored 37 points with 12 rebounds to further cement his case as the Big Ten Player of the year and put No. 18 Illinois alone at the top of the Big Ten with a 80-67 win over No. 11 Wisconsin.

"They picked their poison and went with Kofi," Jacob Grandison said.

The Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) led for the entire second half and ran their offense through their 7-footer early and often. Wisconsin's big men didn't have the strength to deal with him.

Cockburn was ruthlessly efficient at 16-for-19 from the field and ripped through double teams with ease, beating both of Wisconsin's 7-footers Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt along with everyone else matched up with him.

"Maybe I should've just taped Steven and Chris together to try and guard Kofi," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

Cockburn also outshined fellow conference player of the year favorite Johnny Davis, who shot 5-for-19 from the field with 22 points while being guarded by Da'Monte Williams.

"Just making him make tough shots and making everything contested," Williams said.

Williams had another good all-around game with seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.

With Cockburn's dominant performance against a top-15 team, he should be primed for more conference and all-american honors at the end of this season. When the big man plays like he did Tuesday there are few players in the country that can stop him.

"Kofie was the best player on the court," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Maybe the best player in the country."

Jacob Grandison breaks out of slump

After a couple of off-nights, Jacob Grandison made a decision.

"Coming into the game I just decided I was out of my slump from here on out," Grandison said.

The senior was an important second fiddle to Cockburn with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He was 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3. His post feeds were big in Cockburn having the night he had and he was able to florish as an off-ball option.

When Grandison is able to make shots at the rate he did tonight it raises the floor of the offense. With Cockburn being the main focus of every opponent and Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer getting attention as well, Grandison will be the one teams are usually forced to leave open for looks.

Tuesday, he made the opponent pay and he'll get chances to continue that with Cockburn and Andre Curbelo back.

Curbelo returns with a spark in limited minutes

Andre Curbelo got back into the mix after returning from health and safety protocols and his 12 minutes gave Illinois a spark offensively.

Curbelo wasn't perfect, with a couple of out of control possesions that lead to turnovers or bad shots, but as it is many times with him the good and dynamic plays will make up for the bad ones.

That wasn't more evident than when Curbelo over dribbled before coughing the ball up and then hunting down a Wisconsin guard from behind to poke the ball loose and get a steal at the other end of the court.

He smiled and the crowd gave out a large cheer. The most diminutive player and his sometimes head-scratching moments are back, probably for good this time.

That's good news for the Illini, since there is no one on their roster and few players around who posses Curbelo's aggresivness and quickness. He opens up a new dimension offensively and creates space for off-ball players like Grandison while forming a deadly pick-and-roll duo with Cockburn.

It looked like a replay from last season when Curbelo set up Cockburn for a rim-rattling slam on a pocket pass. Curbelo will be brought along slowly to regain conditioning, but having a dynamic player like him off the bench is a luxury few teams have.

"Belo lived in the paint tonight," Underwood said. "He's a guy that 12-13 minutes and then we'll work him back in as we go. Tonight was invaluable because Trent picked up a couple fouls. You've got a guy who no one has yet to stop, including Baylor last year, could stop him from getting in the pain and that stresses the defense."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0