Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois' win over Nebraska

Illinois faced its second straight game stuck in a black hole offensively. Once again, the team’s most experienced player delivered.

Trent Frazier’s game-high 29 points grabbed the game with clutch buckets late and saved the Illini in a 81-71 win over Nebraska in Lincoln on Tuesday. He was everywhere on the court in his 38 minutes adding five assists and four steals.

Kofi Cockburn had a double-double once again, his 10th of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but he struggled defensively and ended up sitting the final four minutes and Illinois (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) had another tough shooting night.

Frazier was able to score in a variety of ways and will the offense despite that, driving to the paint multiple times as the only player to consistently penetrate the opposing defense. He scored or assisted 12 of Illinois’ final 14 points during a 16-6 run that ended the game and gave the team its best conference start since the 2004-05 season that ended with a Final Four.

The Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6) started the game with 11 points in the first 2:42 to take an early nine-point lead, but the Illini settled down on defense after that while the offense created enough behind Frazier to skate by and escape an upset for the second straight game.

Here are some takeaways from Illinois’ 10th win in 11 games:

The offense is missing Andre Curbelo more and more

Illinois salvaged a rough shooting start by making its final six 3s, but the offense still looked stagnant at times without its starting point guard. Nebraska guarded Cockburn with predominantly just one player instead of using doubles, and that hurt the team’s ability to use its spacing.

Frazier was the only player to consistently get to the basket off the bounce, and the times where players weren’t able to generate space without kickouts from Cockburn lead to a lot of tough pull up jumpers. It is also sliding a lot of players up to increased offensive roles with mixed success.

Frazier excelled in an increased role, but Alfonso Plummer struggled off the bounce and forced some tough looks while Da’Monte Williams wasn’t a huge factor offensively. Jacob Grandison had a bounce back game after a tough outing at Maryland.

Frazier took over late, but the team is missing an element while Curbelo and his ability to attack defenses and get downhill is sidelined.

The bench bigs came up … big

Brad Underwood kept Cockburn, the reigning Big Ten player of the week, on the bench for the final 3:57. Why? Because of the numerous impact plays Omar Payne made off the bench.

The junior transfer didn’t imagine a bench role when he entered the transfer portal and chose to come to Champaign while Cockburn was still declared for the NBA Draft, but he has become the exact kind of player the team needs as a backup for Cockburn.

Payne had eight points, five boards and three blocks in 10 minutes. He was +17 in that time where Cockburn was -7 on his “off” night. Payne entered with Illinois up only two with 3:57 left before the game was put away soundly down the stretch.

It’s a small sample, but it shows that Payne can make enough of an impact on defense that all hope wasn’t lost when Cockburn went to the bench with four fouls. Cockburn is arguably the best player in the country, but the Illini can do more than tread water without him on the floor if Payne continues to play like this.

Coleman Hawkins also continued to bring energy on the offensive glass, he had eight rebounds in 12 minutes, four of them offensive. His put back with 3:25 left gave the Illini the lead for good. Cockburn will leave mammoth shoes to fill, but Hawkins and Payne showed the potential to be productive as the two likely frontcourt starters for next season.

Illinois continues to win in different ways

Against Maryland, Illinois won on the back of Cockburn. Before that it started a win streak with knockdown shooting off Cockburn’s impact inside. Tonight it won the game with Cockburn on the bench.

The Illini have won two straight games without its Plan A, or sometimes Plan B, working consistently. That is a good sign for a team when it plays tougher competition with Michigan and Purdue on the horizon. The shooting consistency will need to be there, but this team’s defense and rebounding gives it a solid foundation to stay competitive when things aren’t bouncing their way.

