Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois' win against Maryland

CHAMPAIGN — At halftime, most of the things that seemingly could have gone wrong for Illinois basketball went wrong.

Star Kofi Cockburn was in foul trouble, the Illini’s shooters weren’t hitting shots and a 27-8 Maryland run to end the first half had the look of things unraveling for the Illini.

But, Brad Underwood’s team found its footing and after an initial scare secured a 76-64 win over Maryland to start 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2009-10. Trent Frazier got hot from outside and once Cockburn got back in the game, he was his usual unstoppable self.

"I think Maryland knew what we were going to try to do," Underwood said. "The first play of the second half was to him and we were gonna keep riding that until they guarded him or didn't guard him."

Here are some takeaways from tonight’s game:

Cockburn continues national player of the year case

There are few ways to accurately describe Cockburn’s dominance Thursday. To sum it up, Illinois was +28 in the 28 minutes he was on the court and -16 in the 12 minutes he sat. He got 15 rebounds in the second half. All other players on the court combined for 16 boards in that span.

Cockburn also swatted away shots and slammed putbacks over defenders, looking like a player who was too big and too strong for college competition.

"I thought Kofi in the second half was just dominant and that's what Kofi can do," Underwood said.

The offense flowed through him in the second half — he had the ball early and often. Without a true point guard, Illinois has been able to lean on Cockburn and a collection of guards to mask some playmaking and dribble penetration issues and still create good offense.

With Cockburn off the floor, those issues were harder to hide. A lack of dribble penetration led to a stagnant offense that lacked the same flow. With Andre Curbelo inching closer and closer to a return, some of those issues on offense will likely be solved. Cockburn has rarely been in foul trouble and will usually be on the court for a majority of minutes. Still, it's something to monitor going forward.

Illinois continues rebounding dominance

Behind Cockburn, Illinois was dominant again on the boards, out-rebounding Maryland 45-27. The Illini are third in the country in rebounding with 43.9 rebounds per game. The Illini are also second in rebounding margin, averaging 14 more rebounds than their opponents per contest.

Having the nation’s third-leading rebounder helps, but other players cleaned the glass as well. Five Illinois players had four rebounds or more, with Coleman Hawkins adding eight off the bench while Da’Monte Williams had five and Frazier and Alfonso Plummer each added four.

The rebounding battle was the key swing Illinois needed to get a win on a night where things didn’t swing their way in other facets of the game.

“(When shots aren’t falling) you do it with defense and you do it with dominant rebounding,” Underwood said.

Da’Monte Williams brings energy

Williams had three offensive boards, including one where he was falling out of bounds and then zipped the ball off an opposing player to retain possession. He didn’t have his best shooting night with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting, but he added a pair of assists and a pair of steals.

His defense and rebounding were key in generating extra possessions for an offense that had an off-night. Cockburn compared Williams’ ability to do the dirty work for the team to the impact Mark Vital had for Baylor’s national title-winning team last season.

“My hat's off to Da'Monte Williams," Underwood said. "Unbelievable job defensively in the second half. I played him 36 minutes tonight and the whole time against Donta Scott, a guy who he's giving up four or five inches to and we'll go light 25 pounds. Maybe more. He just made his touches hard."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0