Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois' loss at Maryland

The Illini got cold at the wrong time.

Scoreless for the final 2:39, No. 17 Illinois fell 81-65 to Maryland on the road Friday for its second loss of the week after the Terps (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) ended the game on an 11-0 run and outscored Illinois (13-5, 6-2) 30-10 over the final 11:59.

Illinois missed its final seven shots and failed to get stops on defense late. The absence of Kofi Cockburn, who missed the game while in the concussion protocol, loomed large — especially on the defensive end.

Alfonso Plummer had 18 points and Trent Frazier added 13. Jacob Grandison was the biggest source of offense late with 14, but that trio was the only source of offense.

The rest of the team was 1-for-12 from 3, and once Frazier and Plummer were clamped down over the final minutes, Illinois wilted offensively.

Illinois is still limited with shot creators offensively, and when perimeter players like Williams, who was 0-for-5 from the field but had a good floor game with eight rebounds and six assists, don’t make shots off of ball movement or sets, then it’s hard for Illinois to be effective.

Without running the offense through Cockburn, there was too much pressure on Frazier and Plummer, who is better served as an off-ball player, to create offense. The Illini weren’t able to do that late while Maryland pulled away.

Struggles inside

The offense struggled down the stretch, but the lack of getting stops late was an equal culprit in a loss to one of the teams at the bottom of the conference. Players were backcut for a couple or clutch buckets and Maryland got a bunch of buckets inside.

Maryland outscored Illinois 40-16 in the paint and 11-6 on second chance points. The Terps outrebounded Illinois, and scores off paint touches earlier in the possession or in the paint were what drove the Treps offense to a dominant finish.

Again, Illinois was without Cockburn and when he returns the Illini will be a much more formidable team inside, but the center depth that shined throughout the season didn’t have the same kind of impact and will have to improve defensively to pick up the slack for however long he is out. The vast difference of success on the interior was probably the difference in the game.

Big wings continue to be a matchup nightmare

Donta Scott forced the issue for Maryland and had 25 points, 15 in the second half. There was no answer for the 6-foot-8 four man.

Scott had 17 to lead the team in the Jan. 6 game against the Illini, and he has been a matchup nightmare that shows the biggest defensive weakness for Illinois.

With Da'Monte Williams at 6'3 and Grandison at 6'6, Illinois didn't have anyone with the size to deal with him in the regular rotation. Scott would simply back down and score over Williams and do the same or use his quickness to drive by Grandison.

Coleman Hawkins, who has the size at 6-10 to deal with Scott, was only able to play a couple of minutes off the bench while dealing with the flu this week. Scott was able to put the ball on the floor and drive around him too.

Bigger wings are a matchup problem for Illinois, and there isn't really anyone on the roster who has been able to handle them well. Now having Cockburn to help on the inside exacerbated this issue, but it will be a problem whether or not he plays in the future.

Going small has had its perks with the shooting of Grandison, Plummer, Frazier and Williams, but the downside defensively was a killer and could be a problem against bigger and deeper top-level teams Illinois will play later in the season.

Curbelo comes back down to earth

Sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo was the star in his return against Purdue on Monday, but the performance Friday was much different.

He came off the bench again, but had just four points, four rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in 14 minutes.

Curbelo forced a couple of actions, but also had some of the kind of shots he made against Purdue not fall this time around.

Coming off a concussion and getting back into game shape after missing 11 games and having only two practices until this week, it should be no surprise that it'll take some time for Curbelo to fully get his legs under him and find some consistency.

