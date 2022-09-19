Watch now: Takeaways from the first quarter of the Illinois football season

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wrapped up its first quarter of the season with a win against Virginia. That game answered any questions about the defense’s turnaround from last season continuing into this one.

It also gave the Illini momentum into an early bye week, one of the things that coach Bret Bielema sees as an advantage to playing Week 0 games.

As Illinois football’s early bye week finishes up, here’s some takeaways from the first quarter of the season, albeit against mostly underwhelming competition.

Brown on All-Big Ten pace

Chase Brown looks to have built off a 1,005-yard 2021 season when he was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

He currently leads the nation with 165.3 rushing yards per game. He has over 140 yards in each of his three games this season, and dating back to the last game of the 2021 season, Brown is the fourth Illini back to have four straight 100 yard games.

He’s on pace for 1,983 yards, though tough competition in conference play will more than likely throw him off that pace. If he keeps it, he’s an All-American candidate, but at the very least he’ll be in the mix to follow Kerby Joseph as a first-team All-Big Ten selection for the Illini this year. He’s solidified himself as the centerpiece to the Illinois offense.

"He's an animal," quarterback Tommy DeVito said. "Sometimes I hand the ball, you know, I'm supposed to keep my little boot going out, but sometimes I take a little peek just to watch him because he's a special dude for sure. He could turn something into nothing; anything could be a play or he'll break one."

It also looks like Illinois fans should enjoy him while they can with this start catching the eyes of NFL scouts.

Secondary reloaded

The defense, especially the secondary, had a point to prove in last week’s game against Virginia.

With a new coaching staff for the Cavaliers, it wasn’t quite a one-to-one comparison to the blowout loss in 2021, but the same quarterback and receivers remained and Illinois kept them all out of the end zone.

It was a big day for Devon Witherspoon, who had seven tackles with three pass breakups and allowed only 18 yards total to receivers he was faced with.

Kendall Smith also had a quick turnaround after a couple of tough plays early against Indiana. He has a pair of picks in his last two games, and with a couple of dropped interceptions as well, it looks like he’s been put in position by defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and the coaching staff to make some plays.

The defensive line duo of Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton have followed breakout 2021 seasons with impressive starts. The unit has given up just 29 points over three games, but two of those were against non-major opponents. It’ll have a bigger test when it enters conference play.

Offensive inefficiency lingers

Illinois has averaged 439 yards of offense through three games — more than 100 yards over the average of 330 yards from a year ago.

Under new coordinator Barry Lunney, Illinois has moved the ball more to get more scoring opportunities. The only problem has been execution once it's gotten there. It has scored on 62.5% of its red zone opportunities this year, ranking 107th in FBS.

A final Indiana drive and those points left on the board by the Illini offense are what separated Illinois from its first 3-0 start since 2011, and that execution is something that will need to come later this season, and especially when Lunney gets to further implement his scheme in the next couple of seasons.

“We’ve got to get better,” Lunney said. “That’s just really the bottom line of it. We’ve got to get better in a lot of areas. There’s glimpses and there’s moments. There’s actually even quarters or even parts of the game where we play offense and it looks like it needs to look. Then there’s those moments that it doesn’t. We’ve got to get more consistent. The only way you can get more consistent is be better detailed in your fundamentals and about what we’re asking them to do, understand the system better.”

DeVito an upgrade

DeVito has started 2022 with 622 yards, six touchdowns and a pair of picks after three games. 2021 starter Brandon Peters had seven touchdown passes in all of 2021 while backup Art Sitkowski had six. Those two combined for 1,874 yards — DeVito is on pace to get well over 2,000.

DeVito’s also completing 67% of his passes — a career high and a mark that’s fifth in the Big Ten early into the season. He’s given the passing game some consistency to complement its running game.

He hasn’t been spectacular, and a couple of turnovers have played a part in the team’s red zone struggles, but this level of consistency is what the Illini were looking for when they entered into the transfer portal for a quarterback last winter.

“I like where Tommy’s at,” Lunney said. “His letter grade would probably be harder on him than my letter grade would be with him. The good news is the report card is going to be at the end of the year. The progress report is I like where he’s at. We’re going to continue to develop and put our faith and trust in him. I think he’s going to continue to get better and better and play at a higher and higher level. I like where he’s trending.”

Offensive line piecing together

DeVito has been kept clean relative to his time at Syracuse, where he was the most-sacked quarterback in the country during his tenure with the Orange. That and the performance by Brown is a testament to an offensive line on which Alex Palczewski is the only player not new to the starting lineup or playing a new position.

The coaching staff likes what it has gotten from junior college transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Chrisler at guard. Alec Pihlstrom hasn’t had many major snap issues after his move to center to replace Doug Kramer.

It’s been a tough task replacing the eventual Chicago Bears draft pick, but Pihlstrom is coming into his own as a leader at that spot.

"What we put on that position (center), it is difficult; it is challenging," offensive line coach Bart Miller said. "He's the commander of that line and he's got to make calls; he's got to see things that others don't. He's responsible for all five of those guys making those calls. (Left tackle) Julian (Pearl) does have some experience; he can see things while out there. That was new for Isaiah. At the guard spot. we don't ask them to look at the perimeter. And so now he had to do that and get out there and look at the perimeter at Indiana and, you know, handled it fairly well.

“It's definitely a challenge for the interior not having that baseline experience, but they are growing and they're getting better. And I'm excited where they're headed."

With six sacks allowed over three games, the unit will have to continue to take those steps forward in conference play against likely stronger defensive fronts, especially on the inside.