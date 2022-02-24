Watch now: Takeaways from Illinois' spirited rally that fell short against Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN — Without its coach or its best player, Illinois staged a spirited rally.

Brad Underwood was ejected and Kofi Cockburn fouled out, but a 10-0 run helped get Illinois within one with 14 seconds left.

Trent Frazier threw the ball away with a chance to tie or take the lead, and No. 15 Illinois fell 86-83 to No. 22 Ohio State on Thursday at the State Farm Center.

"Had a lay-in to tie it," Underwood said. "These guys fought back. That's a prideful bunch."

That late run with a full court press and a new five-out set with Cockburn on the bench miraculously turned a game where the Illini were being run off their home court into a nail-bitter. It wasn't enough with Malaki Branham's 31 points leading the Buckeyes to late escape.

"You can write that we lost, but the biggest story is how much pride this group has and how hard they fought and there was a few things gained tonight as well," Underwood said.

A 28-5 run at the end of the first and beginning of the second sunk Illinois despite its efforts late, and is what put the team a step back in the conference title race. Now Illinois (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) is behind both Wisconsin and Purdue with help needed to get a share of the conference crown.

Here are some takeaways from the Illini's loss at home:

Underwood tossed

It looked like the game was sent to the wayside when Brad Underwood was thrown out, but the Illini got new life.

Underwood got tossed with six minutes left after displeasure at the officiating crew earned him a pair of technical fouls in a seven minute span. It was the first time Underwood had gotten thrown out since he was hired at Illinois.

"The first one I worked hard to get," Underwood said. "The second one I didn't even deserve. If you're going to throw me out, at least let me earn it."

He made sure to get his money's worth after the second offense. He raised his arms like a conductor and ignited the crowd before he was dragged off the court by assistants.

"I was gonna fight for Kofi," Underwood said. "I was fighting for everything that I didn't think was going our way and I am really proud of them. They responded."

The comeback fell short, and Underwood continued to be displeased primarily with how Kofi Cockburn was officiated.

Cockburn with costly off night

Cockburn had one of his roughest performances of the season with 12 points and three boards on 5-of-15 shooting. He looked out of his depth at times being stretched out by the Buckeyes bigs Kyle Young and EJ Liddell.

Illinois was -19 in the 24 minutes Cockburn was on the court, and the five-out offense the Buckeyes used ran him off the court during stretches.

"He missed 10 layups — well, nine layups and a jump shot," Underwood said. "That doesn't happen. We know that he's one of the top field goal shooters and again, maybe that's their defense, but Kofi's seen just about all of it and tonight just wasn't his night."

Offensively it was an off night, with Cockburn missing some bunnies, but his defensive vulnerabilities were on full display. He has a hard time defending in space or away from the basket, and was beaten for open 3s or on drives to the basket when bigs faced up.

There aren't a lot of stretch-fives in college basketball, but Illinois needs to have a better plan or better execution defensively if it runs into one again.

Hawkins nearly becomes Illini's savior

The run late happened almost exclusively with Coleman Hawkins at the five, something the team hasn't run since the beginning of the season.

Hawkins finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench. He was able to match the versatile Ohio State bigs and be at the point of a press that was disruptive enough to turn the game on its head.

"Tonight we got a glimpse of Coleman's talents," Underwood said.

He also used a good face up game to get to the lane a couple of times and crashed the offensive glass. He found cutters and was able to run the offense well as it sprung back to life late.

That kind of play gives Underwood another option to go to and will help them against teams that are matchup problems for Cockburn.

Plummer ties Illinois 3-point record

Alfonso Plummer tied the program's single-game 3s record with an 8-for-10 performance from deep with a team-high 26 points.

He got the team going early on offense and his shooting is what prompted the team's early 21-8 lead. Plummer's performance tied him with Kevin Turner, Brandon Paul, Dee Brown and Trent Meacham.

The game also gave Plummer 82 triples on the season to put him tied with Rick McBride at eighth on the program's single-season leaderboard. Luther Head has the most in a single-season with 116 3s in 2005.

"When you go 8-for-10 that's pretty good," Underwood said. "In a high level game. You better account for him."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0