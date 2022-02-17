Watch now: Takeaways from Illinois' loss to Rutgers on the road

On the road, Illinois had a chance to put some distance between itself and the rest of the Big Ten pack.

Instead, it laid an egg against a red-hot Rutgers team with a 70-59 loss at the Jersey Mike’s Center in Piscataway, New Jersey on Wednesday.

The game was decided early on with Rutgers leading for 39 minutes and Illinois never leading. The Illini were down double digits for most of the second half, including a 23-point deficit that was their largest of the season.

“That was something my team hasn't seen in a long long time and that was just absolutely getting punched in the face,” Brad Underwood said in the postgame press conference.

Illinois (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) won the first meeting 81-56 over Rutgers (16-9, 10-5), but a 46-point swing gave the Illini the kind of loss it can’t afford if it wants a conference title.

Rutgers got its fourth-straight win over a top-20 team and has transformed from a team that looked destined for the NIT to a Big Ten title contender. The Scarlet Knights beat Illinois in nearly every statistical category with a dominant performance across the board.

“We had no answer,” Underwood said. “We had no life, no spirit, no fight. … We were never in it. Didn’t play very well.”

Now, Illinois is a half-game behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings and tied with Wisconsin for second in the conference.

Struggles for supporting cast continue

The Illini’s offensive struggles carried over from the second half of a narrow win against Northwestern despite the Wildcats 19-2 run, but this time those same struggles were too much to overcome when they lasted a full 40 minutes.

Illinois had more dry spells offensively that turned into Rutgers runs, and the team is now 30-for-82 (36.5%) from the field in its past three halves and 7-for-36 from 3. Shots just haven't been falling for the Illini across the board.

A big reason for Illinois' offensive struggles is slumps from the team's shooters. Playing in mostly off-ball roles and spotting up, Da'Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison have struggled.

In the past three games, Williams had nine points on 3-of-18 shooting in 80 minutes and Grandison had 14 points on 5-of-22 shooting in 66 minutes. Alfonso Plummer was also 2-for-8 from the field tonight without a made 3.

“I love Jacob Grandison to death but I can’t make a shot for him,” Underwood said. “Da’Monte Williams, I’ve got to make a shot for him. Plummer, I can’t make shots for him. We got good looks and we knew exactly what the game plan would be to Kofi. We’ve got to make shots and all of a sudden those runs then go away.”

Freshman RJ Melendez has bucked that trend for wings on offense with 32 points on 8-11 in 38 minutes in that stretch as an offensive spark in limited time.

That doesn't mean Melendez should start over either of them, shaking up the starting lineups for a team with as much change as the Illini have had this year probably isn't the best idea. Williams and Grandison also offer more than their shooting, with Williams being a good rebounder and defender while Grandison is a good passer and one of the team's best post-entry players that works well with Cockburn.

However, Illinois had some semblance of life and got back in the game behind offense from Melendez, and he should be an option earlier in games to try and snap the team out of its offensive dry spells that have been increasingly common in recent weeks. Melendez had been steadily getting double-digit minutes in each game, and that role could increase by necessity.

"RJ gives us evergy," Underwood said.

The Illini are an average team with this kind of offensive production and shooting, so Melendez, Luke Goode or other players could have to be thrust into bigger roles if Williams, Grandison and others can't pick up the offensive slack.

“If guys can learn to get out of their way sometimes and play hard and not be so mental the game will find them,” Underwood said.

Kofi Cockburn gets double-double record, Illinois beaten on boards

Cockburn had 20 points and 10 rebounds to break Skip Thoren’s program record for double doubles with the 42nd one of his career, but he was the only bright spot on the glass.

No other Illinois player had more than four rebounds while Rutgers outrebounded Illinois 46-28 with 14 offensive boards and 17 second-chance points.

“I’m almost in disbelief at how lackadaisical my team was tonight,” Underwood said.

The Illini were the Big Ten leaders in rebounding coming into the game, but haven’t been that kind of team lately.

The Illini have been outrebounded in seven of their last nine. In the team’s past seven they’ve had two outings against a mediocre Northwestern team where they’ve outrebounded the Wildcats by 20. In the other five, opponents have 40 more rebounds than the Illini, an average margin of plus-eight each game. Simply put, Illinois is consistently losing against good teams on the glass even with one of the country’s top rebounders.

Part of that is the size limitations of the team’s wings, but not shooting well and not rebounding well creates an insurmountable hill to climb for a team aiming for postseason success and a conference title.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0