Watch now: Surging Illinois heading into showdown game with No. 7 Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — No team in the Big Ten has had a calendar year like Illinois.

The Illini have won 20 of their past 21 conference games, won the Big Ten Tournament title last March and sit atop the conference perch once again as the only undefeated team in Big Ten play this season.

Now, the team has its biggest conference test and a chance to prove it is on the road to compete for another conference title when No. 25 Illinois (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 7 Purdue (14-2, 3-2) at 11 a.m. Monday at the State Farm Center.

The Boilermakers are the conference’s top ranked team and are one of the leading conference contenders with Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State and the Illini.

Illinois has a big opportunity to extend its conference lead and send a message to the rest of the conference and to the rest of the country after its bumpy start to the season. The Illini have won 11 of its past 12 and are one of the hottest teams in the nation.

"I think it's just another opportunity for us to prove that we're a national championship-caliber team," Illinois guard Jacob Grandison said.

Illinois faces a Purdue team that has one of the top offenses in the country behind Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey.

"(These matchups are) the best," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I mean you know going in they're really good. ... You want to compare yourself and you want to challenge and that's what Illinois basketball is."

The 7-foot-4 Edey and Williams, an All-Big Ten selection last season, will offer a tough matchup for Kofi Cockburn. Edey and Williams each play around 20 minutes a game at the center spot.

"It's a two-headed monster in the middle," Underwood said.

That matchup in the middle between those two and Cockburn, the nation's third leading rebounder and fifth leading scorer, will be the focal point.

"I think we got a pretty good player that we can get the ball to and we'll see how they react to him," Underwood said.

Ivey and a group of shooters, most notably Sasha Stefonovic, make up a balanced attack in the Boilermakers' deep rotation. The team has 9 players playing over 17 minutes a game.

That offense will be a good litmus test to judge the continued improvement of the Illinois defense. The Illini have hit their stride defensively since a loss to a talented and top-10 Arizona team, and were dominant defensively in the win over Michigan on Tuesday.

Illinois is allowing 60.25 points per game since the turn of the new year and is now 21st in the country in defensive efficiency per Ken Pomeroy, the highest mark in the Big Ten.

"We're growing, we're getting better," Underwood said. "We're on the incline. I like that. So now you get a challenge that will really put it to the test, and we're gonna find out where we've got to continue to grow and how we've got to continue to get better as we head down the homestretch of the season."

On offense, Cockburn could face single coverage against Edey or Williams, since the defensive prowess and size of those bigs allows them to defend one-on-one. Underwood said the Boilermakers have doubled less at times this year than they have in the past.

Illinois also has had a lot of success recently in the pick-and-roll, especially with Trent Frazier in recent games. Frazier has had 63 points in the last three contests and had seven assists Friday against the Wolverines. He’ll have a good deal of ball handling responsibility.

Over the course of the season, Illinois has also had a lot of shooters be able to spread the floor and shoot from outside with Frazier, Grandison, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams all being threats from deep.

"They do a great job of ball screen coverage, mixing them up," Underwood said. "That forces our guards to have to make reads and tags and then to beat this team you've always got to make shots."

