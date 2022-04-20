Watch now: Storylines to watch at Illinois' spring game

CHAMPAIGN — After 14 spring practices, Illinois will conclude camp with a spring game Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

The Illini have gotten more comfortable and gotten a read on their new quarterback and their new offense. There have also been new starters shuffling in and competing for spots on a defense that was a bright spot on last year’s team with new coordinator Ryan Walters.

Here are five things to watch when the Illini have their dress rehearsal to wrap up spring camp and go into the summer.

DeVito makes his debut

Tommy DeVito was a four-star out of high school, but entered the transfer portal after losing his starting job at Syracuse. DeVito quickly chose Illinois, and is the favorite to be the starter next season.

He’ll compete with Art Sitkowski once he returns from injury in the fall. The winner of the competition will need to lift a passing offense that wasn’t consistent enough to compete in conference play.

The increased pace and style of Lunney’s new offense should help. Receiver Isaiah Williams returns as well as talented backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray.

Barry Lunney Jr. said he wants more improvement from the signal callers in the coming months, but recognizes they’ve made strides in the past couple of weeks.

"I think we're not quite ready, but we're not supposed to be ready yet," Lunney said. "We're not ready. We're gonna get there. I feel confident in that. I want to be clear on that. We've got guys in our room that I think can play winning football in this league, but we're not there yet. And we've got a whole summer of prep of knowing this offense, a whole 'nother fall camp that we're allowed to have 28 or 30 practices, I think. So those are gonna be really beneficial to getting us game ready and comfortable in this offense."

The improvement in the passing game will likely be the biggest determining factor on if the Illini can improve on last year’s 5-7 record.

Illinois offense has trial run

Lunney will give fans the first look at his new offense in a competitive setting. The team will get the chance to practice its “tempro” scheme in live action.

Get in and out of the huddle, get the signal, play clean, you know, eliminate all the stuff that can get you beat from an offensive perspective," he said.

In snippets of practice, there appeared to be an emphasis on getting playmakers like Williams the ball quickly in space with screens or quick passes over the middle. The running game should be similar, with that phase of the offense being the most successful.

There will be some film to look at and evaluate, and then there will be an idea or the basics of the scheme that Lunney and the team installed over the past five weeks.

Lunney compared the spring offensive install to teaching a 16-year old how to drive, and this will be the unit’s test run until the real challenge awaits in the fall.

"When I first started driving, I was pretty focused on the steering wheel, getting it in gear and blinkers, and braking," Lunney said. "You were focused because you're not comfortable doing it. ... Right now, our guys are still like 16-year-old drivers at times, so we've got to get to where we're middle-aged drivers where we're in control, but not doing crazy stuff."

Offensive line works in new faces

Gone are Verderian Lowe and Doug Kramer, so Alex Pihlstrom and Jordyn Slaughter are a pair of players who could be added into the mix.

Julian Pearl returns with Alex Palczewski as players who have had starts in the past. Junior college transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler will be in the mix as well.

"Overall the line, I think they've really led our offense in consistency through the spring," Lunney said. "And so that's really encouraging.That's the group that you want leading you and I think they're in a good spot."

Smith a big part of secondary

Perhaps the biggest loss for the Illini last season was Kerby Joseph, a safety on course to be selected in the first three rounds or the NFL Draft.

Ryan Walters has spent camp moving a lot of players around the secondary and playing different spots, with Kendall Smith playing a lot at free safety.

Jartavius Martin has also moved around, playing both safety and slot corner. It’ll likely be a group effort to replace the production from Joseph.

It’ll also be the second season in Walters' offense for a lot of the defensive players, who have gotten the hang of his scheme and are more comfortable after a full winter and offseason.

“We've made some big strides throughout these last few weeks," Martin said. "A lot of guys in the second year of the system really learned the system, and just locking into those little details and helping the defense become a better group."

