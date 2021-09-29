Watch now: Starter or not, Tony Adams Jr. remains Illinois' consummate professional

CHAMPAIGN — When Tony Adams Jr. returned for a fifth season at Illinois, this wasn't what he envisioned. The veteran cornerback was named one of six team captains ahead of his final college campaign and was a clear-cut starter heading into the season opener.

However, inconsistent play through the first few weeks of the season coupled with the emergence of sophomore Devon Witherspoon and redshirt freshman Tahveon Nicholson made the Illini coaching staff bench Adams in favor of his younger counterparts when the team hosted Maryland on Sept. 17.

Adams could've pouted, but defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said that's not in the super senior's nature. Instead, he remained engaged, even as a reserve, and when Witherspoon was held out of last week's game at Purdue due to injury, Adams seamlessly stepped back into his starting role and helped Illinois put together its best defensive performance of the year.

"Every kid is not going to handle it like TA's handled it," Henry said. "TA is a senior, TA is a captain on top of that, and every kid ain't gonna handle it like that. Some kids (are) gonna explode, blow up and lose their mind."

Purdue nudged past Illinois 13-9 on Saturday, handing the team its second straight gut-wrenching loss. But the Boilermakers' 13 points were a season low for an Illini opponent, and Adams made sure to do his part. The senior snagged an interception in the fourth quarter, his squad's second of the game, and had three tackles.

Henry commended Adams on his strong outing and for not taking his previous benching to heart. He believes Adams' unwavering effort, no matter his role, is a testament to his maturity. Adams said it comes from "my peoples."

"Where I'm from, how I was raised, you feel me?" Adams said. "That's a credit to my mother."

As for the bond Adams and Henry share, Adams said that even beyond football, Henry has repeatedly shown that he cares about his players as people first. So with that in mind, there will always be mutual respect toward one another, regardless of what transpires on the gridiron.

When it does come to football, though, Adams said he appreciates that Henry doesn't sugarcoat his praise or criticism. It's raw and real every single time, and players are encouraged to respectfully voice their opinions as well.

"He's an open book," Adams said. "He's an honest dude. He's gonna keep it 100, so if you got something to say, people usually say it."

Henry said he welcomes a healthy level of competition and conflict within his position group because he never wants his players to get too comfortable. So if Nicholson starts over Adams one week, or vice versa, Henry hopes it fuels both players and their peers to lock in even more on their craft.

It's a concept that's a lot easier to grasp in theory than in reality, Henry admitted, but that's when he leans on the personal relationships he's built with his players the most.

"It's nothing personal, but (sometimes) these kids don't understand that," Henry said about choosing starters. "You're their coach and so any time they're not playing, kids can take it as, 'The coach don't like me.' And they only take it like that when you don't have a relationship with them. If me and Tony didn't have that kind of relationship (it would be), 'Coach don't like me. Coach screwing me,' but we do (have that bond). Me and Tony have a really tight relationship and it's nothing personal."

Henry added that the moments when things don't go in a player's favor is when their true character is revealed, and it's that character that will determine how they preform when another opportunity is presented.

Last week, in a game Adams may not have started in had Witherspoon been available, he took full advantage of the opportunity by recording the sixth interception of his college career. Henry praised Adams for staying ready and expects him to continue being a consummate professional.

From Adams' perspective, that's only way he knows how to carry himself.

"Just focusing on preparation," Adams said of his mindset moving forward. "Just going as hard as I can in practice, just listening to my coaches and trying to be the best teammate I can."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

