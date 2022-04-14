Watch now: Skyy Clark puts cherry on top of recruiting class for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois needed a point guard, and Wednesday the team officially got its guy.

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark signed his letter of intent with the Illini, and they finally have a point guard after a quartet of senior guards left and Andre Curbelo entered the transfer portal.

Clark is No. 27 in the latest 247 composite rankings and is the Illini’s highest recruit in the past 20 years. He’s just a couple spots above Ayo Dosunmu’s ranking in the 2018 class — he was a high four-star out of Morgan Park in Chicago.

“You're talking about a guy that has elite athleticism to go along with a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame," Underwood said. "That's not high school like most guys. He's got a tremendous body and frame and (is) an elite ball handler that not only gets his spot on his first move, but where I think Skyy is really unique is his second move. Because he's such a great handler, if he's cut off, he can go make a play because of his elite handles."

Clark put the finishing touch on a top-10 recruiting class for Brad Underwood, also giving him a young core of three four-star recruits: Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers. They, in addition to Clark, will compete for playing time immediately.

With at least three and possibly all five of Illinois starters leaving — Kofi Cockburn and Jacob Grandison are still making decisions on playing for the Illini next season — there will be a lot of minutes up for grabs.

"It's no secret kids want to play today," Underwood said. "That's why the portal is the portal, and it's why kids want to make decisions. They want the opportunity to play and we've got a great opportunity for those young men to step in.”

That will be especially true at guard. With Brandin Podziemski entering the transfer portal Tuesday, Illinois won’t return a single guard from last season. Wings Coleman Hawkins, Luke Goode and RJ Melendez are the only rotation pieces set to return.

The loss of their quartet of guards in Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams and Curbelo means Clark and Epps will be thrust into ball-handling roles early, even if the team adds a veteran guard from the transfer portal. It also made it a priority to get a point guard like Clark late in the recruiting cycle.

"We found out this year playing without a ball handler was not very fun," Underwood said. "It set us back. I thought one time we had three guys who would be primary ball handlers with Bello, Trent and (Autsin Hutcherson), and those guys go down with an injury. Then you've got to have a guy like Da'Monte, who was capable and we won games, but it stunted our growth a little bit."

Underwood has looked for more size and versatility in this class, with Clark being bigger than Curbelo or Frazier and Harris at 6-4 being a bigger off-guard than Plummer. Ball-handling was a focus as well.

"We have multiple guys, you know, from Ty to Sencire to obviously Skyy and Jayden who can all handle the basketball and play there, so I feel great about that," Underwood said.

Underwood also referenced how Clark and Epps can “get their own” offensively. That element of shot-creating was missing near the end of last season with Frazier ending the season with an eye injury and Curbelo never getting the chance to round into form because of an injury-riddled year.

Clark and Epps have that ability to create shots and get in the paint, and if they can make a quick transition to the college game and translate those skills over, it’ll make for a more versatile offense that can play in different ways. Underwood said he wants to play with more pace this season as well.

"We've got guys who can play downhill, we've got elite speed and maybe the best speed we've ever had from really all four of those freshmen," Underwood said. "So that excites me because we've got a chance to be really good on both ends."

Illinois' class is its first one in the top-10 nationally since 2011, and with a lot of turnover from the experienced teams of the past two years, the future for the Illini will turn into the present quickly.

"Are they going to play? Absolutely,” Underwood said. “Are they going to make mistakes? Absolutely. Are we gonna have to let them play through some mistakes? Absolutely. That's how they grow and I'm not afraid to play freshmen. These guys are very, very talented and they're gonna have to learn on the fly and I'm excited for that."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0