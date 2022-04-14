Watch now: Shawn Miller and young receiving corps need to grow up fast for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — During the winter Isaiah Williams would to the Smith Center to catch passes in the offseason. He ended up having some surprise visitors.

Early enrollee freshman Shawn Miller and other young receivers were there.

"I'm thinking I'm going to be the only one," Williams said. "They're in here catching 400 passes. So I'm like, 'Dang okay.' So the maturity they bring you know, it's big time."

It’s a welcomed surprise, especially since Miller and a young receiving core outside of Williams and Casey Washington will have to grow up fast.

"They took me under the wing," Miller said. "Not only Isaiah but Bryan Hightower, Casey, the older dudes, just looking at them, they're trying to have a big year as well. They lead by example. So just coming in and having a great work ethic, I think was the normal thing to do."

Illinois plans to play a faster offense under new coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., and it will need weapons to emerge to help improve a passing attack that is in need of some improvement in 2022.

Pat Bryant is a candidate that has impressed in the spring after playing eight games as a freshman in 2021. At 6-foot-3 he has the size of a high major receiver and is one of the bigger options at that spot for the Illini.

"He's always around football," receivers coach George McDonald said. "I think his physicality is what separated him last year as a true freshman and I think that continues to build. I'm really excited about his ball skills and what he can add with his length."

Miller is one of the more high-profile newcomers after being a three-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, a prep school with a dozen alumni on NFL rosters in 2021.

“Shawn Miller’s got a lot of talent,” Bret Bielema said after the team’s first spring scrimmage.

In those scrimmages, Miller and Bryant have been among the players with increased opportunity, with Williams and Washington banged up during the spring. That’s meant more reps for them and could have a silver lining of helping to increase depth at that position next fall.

Illinois will need more explosive players, with chunk plays being few and far between for an offense that sputtered. Williams led the team in receiving yards per game with 43.75 yards a contest.

Miller hopes to bring some of that explosiveness.

“I think I'm an explosive player,” Miller said. “Like I said, I just go out there, make plays and just play.”

New quarterback Tommy DeVito, Williams and Washington will be the key elements of the passing game, but if the passing game takes that needed step forward, then the younger core of receivers behind them will likely play a big role in it.

"It takes a village at wideout now," Lunney said. "We've got to have some depth and we've got to have guys that can come in and not skip a beat and that's what we're working toward."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0