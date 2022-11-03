CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton thought he had a sack. He beat his man and had the Nebraska quarterback in his sights, then he saw Seth Coleman.

Coleman and Newton each brought pressure, but it was Coleman who made contact and forced an errant throw by Nebraska quarterback Casey Washington that turned into a momentum-changing interception in the Illini’s win.

That’s the latest example of the impact Coleman has had since stepping into a starting edge rusher spot in place of last season’s starters Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney.

"I do feel like I've been playing a lot better," Coleman said.

The play also showed some growth and attention to detail for Coleman.

“When Seth was coming from the outside in, he shot his left hand, which made the ball get deflected,” coach Bret Bielema said. “If he shoots his right hand, which you’ll see about 50 percent of the people do, the quarterback is going to throw the ball uninhibited.”

That attention to detail and growth has led to a team-high nine quarterback hurries for Coleman, who is fourth on the team with 3½ sacks. He's given the Illini an improved pass rush with freshman Gabe Jacas and the interior lineman pairing of Newton and Keith Randolph.

The Illini's five-man, which also includes nose guard Calvin Avery, has created a lot of one-on-one matchups for pass rushers, which means that the group can apply pressure to help a secondary that has multiple potential All-Big Ten honorees.

“It’s huge,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “(Coleman) is doing his job and he is doing his job at a high level. Even though he might not have the sack numbers, he’s responsible for a few turnovers this year just because of his length, his ability to get to the quarterback and effect the quarterback. Our pass efficiency defense and our interceptions and all those things are not just a result of how the secondary is playing. That is a team effort because quarterbacks are rushed.”

Part of the reason Jacas has been effective — he was named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander award that goes to the nation’s top freshman — is the tutelage of Coleman.

"He had to realize that, 'Hey, listen. I'm one of the elders now and I have to do things differently than I did before. I can't just let people tell me what to do. I have to set the standard for others," outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. "I think he's, he's bought into that role. And we've had conversations starting in the offseason, to where we are now just continuing to build that."

Coleman stepped into that leadership role after waiting his turn last season. Now with Jacas and transfer Alec Bryant, he’s the most experienced player at the position.

“He’s really taken a leadership role over Gabe, and really Alec,” Bielema said. “... Seth is kind of the old head in the room even though he’s kind of a young player. He’s been engaged. He’s super intelligent. He has really good length. He has a good sudden burst.”

That teaching has gone two ways, with Jacas also pushing Coleman as a mentor with the responsibility of bringing along talented younger players. That’s paid dividends for an improved overall Illinois pass rush.

"I think he's helped me to push myself as well to be better," Coleman said. "Because if he sees me doing something that I'm not supposed to be doing, he's going to try to do that. And I want to set the best example possible."