CHAMPAIGN — In late June, Sean Snyder got a call from Bret Bielema.

The Illini were in need of a replacement special teams coordinator because of Ben Miller’s medical absence recovering from colon cancer.

That meant Miller was on the shelf for this fall, and Snyder became an ideal candidate after he went on the market this summer. Previously the special teams coordinator at USC, him and all but one of the Trojans' 2021 assistants were replaced when Lincoln Riley took the job this offseason.

That meant Bielema had a chance to go and get a coordinator who was an All-American punter in his playing days and has led some of the best special team units in the country during his time at Kansas State and USC.

“It was an opportunity to come learn," Snyder said. "I know and hope Ben's back, and he's back in the saddle, and if I come out of this thing learning something and gaining something for myself then I'm in great shape. That’s the thing: You never stop learning."

Snyder is going into a temporary situation, with Miller expected to come back into the fold once he recovers. That means Snyder has some time to make an imprint on the special teams group, especially the specialists.

"I understand what it is," Snyder said. "For me, it's coming in here and doing the best that I can do. ... And doing it in a way with Ben and with coach that we're all married up together."

That was an initial concern, but after meeting for a couple of weeks Snyder made the decision to join the staff for the temporary role. He said communication with Miller has been good and they’ve been comparing notes.

Snyder’s relationship with Bielema also made the decision easier. He recognized Bielema from their playing days together at Iowa. Snyder was in Iowa City for a couple of seasons before him and his father, legendary Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, moved down to Manhattan.

Snyder had a familiar feeling meeting with Bielema that led him to buy into a role on the staff.

"I see a lot of Coach (Bill) Snyder in him," Snyder said. "We were joking about that the other day. He's very detailed in what he does. He does a tremendous job of evaluating everything. ... He pushes, which I think is a really unique thing. He does a great job of pushing coaches to get better, and he does it in a very good way."

Snyder will look at the whole roster when looking at return men and special teamers. Isaiah Williams was one player Bielema had some excitement towards being in the return game talking at Big Ten Media Days.

"I'm open to everybody on the team," Snyder said. "So when it comes down to starters, if a guy is willing to get out there and do what he's asked to do and spend time on it, I'm gonna put him out there. And I've minimized those guys to two units. If you're a second, third or fourth string, it doesn't make any difference to me. I want guys that are dedicated to special teams."