Watch now: Scouting report for Illinois' first round matchup against Chattanooga

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had an idea that Chattanooga would be its opening opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

The Illini had an inkling they would be a 4-seed, so they looked at particular matchups, including the Mocs.

That meant when Brad Underwood was asked about preparing for the first round matchup, he pulled out a folder filled with paper labeled “NCAA Tournament - Chattanooga” that he brought to the podium.

“We were down to three teams to prep for. Chattanooga was one of them,” Underwood said.

We don’t have that scouting report, but here are some things to know about the Southern Conference champions.

Chattanooga's best from Illinois

The Mocs centerpiece is point guard Malachi Smith, who played with Ohio State star E.J. Liddell at Belleville West.

Smith transferred to Chattanooga after a freshman season at Wright State and has been an all-conference player in each of the past two years as well as being the SoCon player of the year this season. He’s one of two players in the country to average over 20 points, six rebounds and three assists, and is the only one in the NCAA Tournament.

He can score from all levels, shooting 50.5% from the field, 41.5% from 3 and 83% from the line. He’ll operate off screens as a shooter but mostly with the ball in his hands, attacking players off the dribble, off the catch or in the pick-and-roll.

At 6’4 and 205 pounds, Smith has a similar physical profile to bigger guards that have hurt Illinois this season. Smith likes to get downhill and use his size to create space to finish around the basket over smaller guards.

Malakai Branham, Ohio State’s 6’5 point guard, torched the Illini for 31 points in February, while guards who can get downhill like Purdue’s Jaden Ivey have also caused the Illini issues defensively.

Smith will be a matchup problem for the team’s best on-ball defenders. He has two inches and 30 pounds on Illinois’ defensive stopper Trent Frazier, and three inches on Andre Curbelo.

Underwood likes to play those two together defensively late in games, but neither them or Alfonso Plummer, one of the team’s weaker defenders, will be an ideal matchup size-wise with Smith.

Da’Monte Williams has a build closer to Smith’s and is listed at 6’4, so even though he plays the four a lot he might have to match up with the Mocs' lead guard.

Mocs won’t push pace

Illinois hasn’t been known as a transition team this year, but even the Illini play faster than Chattanooga. The Mocs are 302nd in adjusted pace at a little under 65 possessions a game.

David Jean-Baptist was the star of the conference tournament final with a buzzer-beating 3 in overtime to put the team in the field over Furman. He’s an outside sniper with 2.8 3s a game, averaging 14.7 points.

Jean-Baptist and Smith take a little under half of the team’s shots, with Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa playing a big role on the block when he is in the game. The team likes to play slow and run offense through its pair of all-conference guards.

That could mean a first-round rock fight unless Illinois can continue its trend of playing more in transition with the expanded roles of Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins.

De Sousa a Power 5-level center

Most mid-major conference teams are massively undersized when going up against power conference foes. That’s not the case here.

With four of its starters at 6’4 or taller, the Mocs might end up having more size in their starting lineup if Jacob Grandison returns for the Illini.

Silvio De Sousa is most famous for his incident of wielding a chair during a brawl while he was at Kansas, but he's cemented his place as a starter in Chattanooga. He was crucial in the conference title game with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Kofi Cockburn will still have a big advantage as a 7-footer and an All-American over the 6’9 De Sousa, but this isn’t the typical cupcake big man most mid-majors possess.

